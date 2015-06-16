Tax Cuts
Why Republicans Destroy Their Own Economy
Have you ever stopped to wonder why so many right-wing Republican governors around the country pursue policies that are creating economic disasters for their own states? You should. more
Jun 16, 2015 10:49 PM Joel McNally Expresso 24 Comments
The Devastating Republican Economic Flimflam
As the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee completes its work on the state budget, it’s starting to become clear why Wisconsin’s economy continues to limp along as the 40th worst in the nation. With Scott Walker as governor and total cont... more
Jun 2, 2015 9:30 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 22 Comments
The Explosive Numbers on Walker’s Taxes
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has bragged that property taxes are $141 lower than they were four years ago. But a new study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy shows that low-income and middle-class Wisconsinites pay more than th... more
Jan 20, 2015 10:09 PM Joel McNally Expresso 58 Comments
Walker’s Budget Deficit Hits $2.2 Billion
Wisconsin will face a $2.2 billion deficit in the next budget. Scott Walker is blaming President Obama but Walker’s own agenda helped to create the deficit. more
Nov 25, 2014 11:13 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 3 Comments
Covering Up Real Political Facts
At the 2012 Democratic Convention in Charlotte, N.C., I attended a taping of “The Daily Show” where Jon Stewart asked veteran television reporter Tom Brokaw a question I’ve remembered ever since. more
Oct 29, 2014 12:13 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 16 Comments
Why Walker Is Limping into the November Election
Despite millions of dollars in anonymously funded Republican attack ads and an election eve decision by a Republican appeals court that could disenfranchise many Democrats, the governor’s race is finally focused on what really matters more
Sep 17, 2014 2:13 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 20 Comments
Paul Ryan’s Phony Plan to End Poverty
No one would ever seriously expect a right-wing Republican like Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan to come up with any rational solutions about how to help people in poverty more
Sep 2, 2014 8:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Walker’s Wisconsin Is a New—and Struggling—Wisconsin
A new review of policies put in place during Gov. Scott Walker’s term in office shows Wisconsin breaking with longstanding state tradition by cutting taxes for the wealthy more
Aug 12, 2014 5:43 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 7 Comments
Republican Ideas Wreck the Economy, But Still Popular
To any thoughtful observer of politics, one of the biggest frustrations is watching is just how politically popular some really bad ideas can be more
Apr 16, 2014 2:14 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Walker's Tax-Cut Plan Will Make Pothole Problem Worse
Suddenly, in Milwaukee and across much of the country, one totally mundane, down-to-earth, common-as-dirt topic seems to be crowding out all those contrived controversies politicians more
Mar 5, 2014 5:07 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Collateral Damage from Walker’s Speech
Pre-election state-of-the-state speeches by governors are even more dishonest than they are in other years. In Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s speech, he pretended Wisconsin’s job creation was booming when it trails most other states, having... more
Jan 29, 2014 7:07 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Republicans Taxing Millionaires!
Great news in Wisconsin for anyone who believes the wealthy should pay more in taxes instead of continuing to be showered with the lion’s share of every tax cut more
Dec 11, 2013 2:21 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Going Regressive
Remember back when Wisconsin was proud to be one of the most progressive states in the nation?Even more important more
Jun 5, 2013 2:01 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Newsmaker Memo: An Interview with Ron Wyden, the Senate's Powerful Policy Wonk
Meanwhile, Wyden has also accumulated considerable seniority, despite his youthful demeanor (and a new baby at home). With the announced retirement of Sen more
May 20, 2013 12:45 AM Joe Conason News Features
Few Bright Spots for Women in Walker’s Budget
Gov. Scott Walker’s 2013-2015 state budget doesn’t include the drastic funding cuts and collective bargaining changes he imposed in his previous budget.But its mixed bag of income tax cuts, Medicaid more
May 15, 2013 1:02 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Right-Wing ALEC Playbook Is Crippling Wisconsin’s Economy
It’s no secret that Gov. Scott Walker is not making good on his promise to create 250,000 new jobs in his first four-year term.Thus far, Walker has only added 37,511 more
Feb 19, 2013 9:48 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Tax Cut Politics
Polls, the ones Americans entered to vote in November and the public opinion surveys they’ve answered since, show people are starting to see through dishonest Republican political rhetoric. more
Feb 4, 2013 4:35 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Fiscal Deal Passes as House GOP Clown Car Crashes, Again
Observing the Congressional Republicans repeatedly stumble in and out of their caucus clown car, blowing loud kazoos and muttering angry threats, should be painful, embarrassing and highly instructive to any American voter more
Jan 7, 2013 2:58 AM Joe Conason News Features
Homeownership Support Shouldn't Be a Mansion Subsidy
With Congress finally starting to have a serious conversation about our revenue crisis, there are obvious reasons to limit the amount of mortgage interest that Americans can deduct from their taxable income. more
Dec 13, 2012 5:23 PM David Sirota News Features
Politics as Television
Even though a vice presidential debate is usually about as important and fully as thrilling as a thumb-wrestling championship, the face-off between Vice President Joe Biden and Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan took on... more
Oct 16, 2012 4:14 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties