Have you ever stopped to wonder why so many right-wing Republican governors around the country pursue policies that are creating economic disasters for their own states? You should. more

Jun 16, 2015 10:49 PM Expresso 24 Comments

As the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee completes its work on the state budget, it’s starting to become clear why Wisconsin’s economy continues to limp along as the 40th worst in the nation. With Scott Walker as governor and total cont... more

Jun 2, 2015 9:30 PM Taking Liberties 22 Comments

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has bragged that property taxes are $141 lower than they were four years ago. But a new study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy shows that low-income and middle-class Wisconsinites pay more than th... more

Jan 20, 2015 10:09 PM Expresso 58 Comments

Wisconsin will face a $2.2 billion deficit in the next budget. Scott Walker is blaming President Obama but Walker’s own agenda helped to create the deficit. more

Nov 25, 2014 11:13 PM Expresso 3 Comments

At the 2012 Democratic Convention in Charlotte, N.C., I attended a taping of “The Daily Show” where Jon Stewart asked veteran television reporter Tom Brokaw a question I’ve remembered ever since. more

Oct 29, 2014 12:13 AM Taking Liberties 16 Comments

Despite millions of dollars in anonymously funded Republican attack ads and an election eve decision by a Republican appeals court that could disenfranchise many Democrats, the governor’s race is finally focused on what really matters more

Sep 17, 2014 2:13 AM Taking Liberties 20 Comments

No one would ever seriously expect a right-wing Republican like Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan to come up with any rational solutions about how to help people in poverty more

Sep 2, 2014 8:59 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

A new review of policies put in place during Gov. Scott Walker’s term in office shows Wisconsin breaking with longstanding state tradition by cutting taxes for the wealthy more

Aug 12, 2014 5:43 PM Expresso 7 Comments

To any thoughtful observer of politics, one of the biggest frustrations is watching is just how politically popular some really bad ideas can be more

Apr 16, 2014 2:14 AM Taking Liberties

Suddenly, in Milwaukee and across much of the country, one totally mundane, down-to-earth, common-as-dirt topic seems to be crowding out all those contrived controversies politicians more

Mar 5, 2014 5:07 PM Taking Liberties

Pre-election state-of-the-state speeches by governors are even more dishonest than they are in other years. In Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s speech, he pretended Wisconsin’s job creation was booming when it trails most other states, having... more

Jan 29, 2014 7:07 PM Taking Liberties

Great news in Wisconsin for anyone who believes the wealthy should pay more in taxes instead of continuing to be showered with the lion’s share of every tax cut more

Dec 11, 2013 2:21 AM Taking Liberties

Remember back when Wisconsin was proud to be one of the most progressive states in the nation?Even more important more

Jun 5, 2013 2:01 AM Taking Liberties

Meanwhile, Wyden has also accumulated considerable seniority, despite his youthful demeanor (and a new baby at home). With the announced retirement of Sen more

May 20, 2013 12:45 AM News Features

Gov. Scott Walker’s 2013-2015 state budget doesn’t include the drastic funding cuts and collective bargaining changes he imposed in his previous budget.But its mixed bag of income tax cuts, Medicaid more

May 15, 2013 1:02 AM News Features

It’s no secret that Gov. Scott Walker is not making good on his promise to create 250,000 new jobs in his first four-year term.Thus far, Walker has only added 37,511 more

Feb 19, 2013 9:48 PM News Features

Polls, the ones Americans entered to vote in November and the public opinion surveys they’ve answered since, show people are starting to see through dishonest Republican political rhetoric. more

Feb 4, 2013 4:35 PM Taking Liberties

Observing the Congressional Republicans repeatedly stumble in and out of their caucus clown car, blowing loud kazoos and muttering angry threats, should be painful, embarrassing and highly instructive to any American voter more

Jan 7, 2013 2:58 AM News Features

With Congress finally starting to have a serious conversation about our revenue crisis, there are obvious reasons to limit the amount of mortgage interest that Americans can deduct from their taxable income. more

Dec 13, 2012 5:23 PM News Features

Even though a vice presidential debate is usually about as important and fully as thrilling as a thumb-wrestling championship, the face-off between Vice President Joe Biden and Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan took on... more

Oct 16, 2012 4:14 AM Taking Liberties

