Tax Fairness
A GOP Shift On Taxes?
When it comes to tax policy, Mitt Romney is not merely a spinner, an equivocator or a run-of-the-mill dissembler. He's a liar. Hyperbolic and overwrought as that label seems, it is, alas, the only accurate description... more
Oct 12, 2012 3:26 PM David Sirota News Features
How Romney's Millions Went Tax-Free Overseas
On the same day that Mitt Romney cracked his birther "joke," new evidence indicated that he and his partners... more
Sep 4, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 4 Comments
The Real Paul Ryan
The congressional budget written by Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan, the Republican Party's presumptive vice presidential candidate, would cut $4.2 trillion in federal spending over 10 years and have a devastating impact on Wisconsin's... more
Aug 22, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 12 Comments