RSS

Taxi Permits

news1.jpg.jpe

On July 22, the city’s existing taxicab industry could be completely upended if the Milwaukee Common Council votes to eliminate the cap on permits as well as allow more

Jul 9, 2014 2:10 AM News Features 3 Comments

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of judgement with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we parse Summerfest's recent claims that it has taken steps to avoid the kind of crowd-crush situation it saw last year on the night of the gr.. more

Jun 26, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

110805122846_taxi-cab-640.jpg.jpe

It’s not like the Milwaukee Common Council hadn’t been warned that its strict cap on taxicab permits was on shaky constitutional ground. more

Jun 6, 2013 2:43 AM Expresso

news1.widea.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s taxicabdrivers were happy with Circuit Court Judge Jane Carroll’s decision today thatprevents the city from enforcing its taxicab permit cap because it's unconstitutional.But cabbies won’t be ableto apply for new permits just yet... more

May 30, 2013 5:24 PM Daily Dose

blogimage10421.jpe

Still shocked by Andrew Bogut’s season-ending arm injury, the Milwaukee Bucks soldier on tonight, continuing their drive toward the playoffs with a game against the New Jersey Nets. more

Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9303.jpe

Though Joey’s is part ofa chain, it doesn’t really feel like one. What stands out most is theaffordable pricing, especially at lunchtime. Be in the mood for items like mahimahi, catfish, fish & chips and scallops, as this is not a pl,Dinin more

Dec 22, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES