Taxicab Permits
Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman Speaks Out on the City’s Future
One of the most outspoken and effective members of the Milwaukee Common Council, Robert Bauman, has also emerged as one of the city’s most forward thinking more
Jul 30, 2014 2:16 AM Louis Fortis News Features 3 Comments
Milwaukee County Moves to Regulate Taxicabs
The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors voted 14-4 to begin working to take over the city’s taxicab regulations, which created a taxicab monopoly and were declared unconstitutional more
Oct 2, 2013 12:58 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Milwaukee’s Cabbies Win Again In Court, But…
It’s not like the Milwaukee Common Council hadn’t been warned that its strict cap on taxicab permits was on shaky constitutional ground. more
Jun 6, 2013 2:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Judge Strikes a Blow to Sanfelippo Taxi Empire
The Sanfelippo family’s control of Milwaukee’s taxicab cartel may be over.In an oral decision delivered April 16, Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Jane Carroll found that the city’s strict cap on taxicab permits is unconstitutional. more
Apr 30, 2013 10:15 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features