Taxicab Permits

One of the most outspoken and effective members of the Milwaukee Common Council, Robert Bauman, has also emerged as one of the city’s most forward thinking more

Jul 30, 2014 2:16 AM News Features 3 Comments

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors voted 14-4 to begin working to take over the city’s taxicab regulations, which created a taxicab monopoly and were declared unconstitutional more

Oct 2, 2013 12:58 AM News Features

It’s not like the Milwaukee Common Council hadn’t been warned that its strict cap on taxicab permits was on shaky constitutional ground. more

Jun 6, 2013 2:43 AM Expresso

The Sanfelippo family’s control of Milwaukee’s taxicab cartel may be over.In an oral decision delivered April 16, Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Jane Carroll found that the city’s strict cap on taxicab permits is unconstitutional. more

Apr 30, 2013 10:15 PM News Features

