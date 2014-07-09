Taxis
Inside the City’s Taxicab Wars
On July 22, the city’s existing taxicab industry could be completely upended if the Milwaukee Common Council votes to eliminate the cap on permits as well as allow more
Jul 9, 2014 2:10 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Hitching a Ride with Uber and Telling Artists Harsh Truths
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly roundtable with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, Matt is in fine form as his offers two takes on Milwaukee's much-hyped new driver service Uber. The first his initial response to some of the hyperbolic e.. more
Feb 20, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Judge Strikes a Blow to Sanfelippo Taxi Empire
The Sanfelippo family’s control of Milwaukee’s taxicab cartel may be over.In an oral decision delivered April 16, Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Jane Carroll found that the city’s strict cap on taxicab permits is unconstitutional. more
Apr 30, 2013 10:15 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features