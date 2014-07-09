RSS

On July 22, the city’s existing taxicab industry could be completely upended if the Milwaukee Common Council votes to eliminate the cap on permits as well as allow more

Jul 9, 2014 2:10 AM News Features 3 Comments

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly roundtable with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, Matt is in fine form as his offers two takes on Milwaukee's much-hyped new driver service Uber. The first his initial response to some of the hyperbolic e.. more

Feb 20, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

The Sanfelippo family’s control of Milwaukee’s taxicab cartel may be over.In an oral decision delivered April 16, Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Jane Carroll found that the city’s strict cap on taxicab permits is unconstitutional. more

Apr 30, 2013 10:15 PM News Features

