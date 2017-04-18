Taylor Swift
Ashland: Wildfire
The energetic male-female duo Ashland immediately demands your attention with the first notes of the leadoff track on Wildfire. By mixing pop arrangements with rock sensibilities and evergreen melodies, musician Aaron Wood and vocalist Asia...
Apr 18, 2017
Nora Collins: Nora Collins (MV2 Entertainment)
Nora Collins' ascent in the ranks of country music with commercial radio in mind continues apace with the release of the five-song EP, Nora Collins. Upping the ante from her previous recordings of her own compositions and those crafted with...
Sep 20, 2016
This Week on The Disclaimer: Rowdy Country Fans, Taylor Swift and Apple Music
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're looking at the aftermath of this weekend's Kenny Chesney/Jason Aldean show at Lambeau Field, in which hundreds of fans were eject..
Jun 25, 2015
This Week on The Disclaimer: Yellow Phone Music Conference and the Pizza Underground
Milwaukee's Yellow Phone Music Conference returns for another lineup of panel discussions and local-music showcases next weekend, so this week on The Disclaimer—WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I—we consider Yellow Phone's m..
Aug 28, 2014
The Giver
As The Giver opens, the viewer is immersed in what seems to be a Utopian paradise. Instead of a bleak futuristic look, the setting is comforting and sun-dappled. Retro architecture, clothing styles and other period tidbits
Aug 24, 2014
Walk Off The Earth Strike it Big on YouTube
When the members of Walk Off The Earth finished filming the video of their cover of the Gotye hit "Somebody That I Used To Know," the immediate feeling was anything but the excitement and anticipation
Jan 15, 2014
The Lorax
By now, several generations of children have been entertained and inspired by the whimsically subversive storybooks...
Feb 28, 2012
Taylor Swift @ The Bradley Center
One of last year's sharpest online videos was a three-minute montage of Taylor Swift looking completely and utterly shocked by her many award-show victories. In clip after clip, the country singer gasps in stunned disbelief as she claims ye...
Jun 9, 2011
New Release Wrap-Up: Taylor Swift, Small Black, Avey Tare
Oct 26, 2010
Boulevard Theatre’s Enjoyable ‘Fourplay’
Boulevard Theatre, the tiny theater space in Bay View, deserves a round of applause for producing an exquisite collection of short plays under the heading of "Fourplay." The title could also refer to the term "foreplay," as all of
Aug 4, 2010
Huey Lewis and the News
Those that stuck around for the final credits of 2008's Pineapple Express were rewarded with a wonderful treat – a new Huey Lewis and the News song aptly titled "Pineapple Express." Apparently, the creative team behind the
Apr 20, 2010
Time to Lay Off Kanye West
It's an indignity I wouldn't wish upon my worst enemy: Sitting on prime time television, head hung, while Jay Leno, so drunk off his good fortune that he can barely contain his smirk, shames you by evoking your recently deceased mother and asking,..
Sep 15, 2009
Streetz and Young Deuces
The Milwaukee cousin-cousin rap duo Streetz and Young Deuces' quest to conquer Milwaukee radio has led them on a detour to the South, where they've spent much of their time networking with DJs and trading mixtape appearances, with hopes of ...
Mar 28, 2009
High Schoolers show sportsmanship isn't dead
Read this on ESPN (actually saw the link on Twitter) and it's about a game between DeKalb (Ill.) High School and Milwaukee Madison.One of the Madison players had just lost his mother and wasn't planning on playing. He showed up late to the game, h..
Feb 17, 2009
And We Thought Milwaukee Had Issues Booking Hip-Hop
Feb 17, 2009
Of Montreal @ The Pabst Theater
On their last tour through Milwaukee, Of Montreal forewent their usual gaudy stage show fo Skeletal Lamping ,Concert Reviews
Oct 29, 2008
Rascal Flatts
Their regular-dude image may suggest otherwise, but Rascal Flatts really isn't a country band anymore. Save for that rural drawl in their vocals, and the odd steel-guitar accent here and there, the group's recent albums reside almost exclusively ...
Jun 30, 2008