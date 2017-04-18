RSS

The energetic male-female duo Ashland immediately demands your attention with the first notes of the leadoff track on Wildfire. By mixing pop arrangements with rock sensibilities and evergreen melodies, musician Aaron Wood and vocalist Asia... more

Apr 18, 2017 2:21 PM Album Reviews

Nora Collins’ ascent in the ranks of country music with commercial radio in mind continues apace with the release of the five-song EP, Nora Collins. Upping the ante from her previous recordings of her own compositions and those crafted with... more

Sep 20, 2016 3:16 PM Album Reviews

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're looking at the aftermath of this weekend's Kenny Chesney/Jason Aldean show at Lambeau Field, in which hundreds of fans were eject.. more

Jun 25, 2015 9:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee's Yellow Phone Music Conference returns for another lineup of panel discussions and local-music showcases next weekend, so this week on The Disclaimer—WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I—we consider Yellow Phone's m.. more

Aug 28, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

As The Giver opens, the viewer is immersed in what seems to be a Utopian paradise. Instead of a bleak futuristic look, the setting is comforting and sun-dappled. Retro architecture, clothing styles and other period tidbits more

Aug 24, 2014 10:22 PM Film Reviews

When the members of Walk Off The Earth finished filming the video of their cover of the Gotye hit “Somebody That I Used To Know,” the immediate feeling was anything but the excitement and anticipation more

Jan 15, 2014 2:06 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

By now, several generations of children have been entertained and inspired by the whimsically subversive storybooks... more

Feb 28, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

One of last year's sharpest online videos was a three-minute montage of Taylor Swift looking completely and utterly shocked by her many award-show victories. In clip after clip, the country singer gasps in stunned disbelief as she claims ye... more

Jun 9, 2011 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Oct 26, 2010 6:30 PM On Music

Boulevard Theatre, the tiny theater space in Bay View, deserves a round of applause for producing an exquisite collection of short plays under the heading of “Fourplay.” The title could also refer to the term “foreplay,” as all of more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Those that stuck around for the final credits of 2008’s Pineapple Express were rewarded with a wonderful treat – a new Huey Lewis and the News song aptly titled “Pineapple Express.” Apparently, the creative team behind the more

Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It's an indignity I wouldn't wish upon my worst enemy: Sitting on prime time television, head hung, while Jay Leno, so drunk off his good fortune that he can barely contain his smirk, shames you by evoking your recently deceased mother and asking,.. more

Sep 15, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

The Milwaukee cousin-cousin rap duo Streetz and Young Deuces’ quest to conquer Milwaukee radio has led them on a detour to the South, where they’ve spent much of their time networking with DJs and trading mixtape appearances, with hopes of ... more

Mar 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Read this on ESPN (actually saw the link on Twitter) and it's about a game between DeKalb (Ill.) High School and Milwaukee Madison.One of the Madison players had just lost his mother and wasn't planning on playing. He showed up late to the game, h.. more

Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM More Sports

Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

On their last tour through Milwaukee, Of Montreal forewent their usual gaudy stage show fo Skeletal Lamping ,Concert Reviews more

Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

Their regular-dude image may suggest otherwise, but Rascal Flatts really isn’t a country band anymore. Save for that rural drawl in their vocals, and the odd steel-guitar accent here and there, the group’s recent albums reside almost exclusively ... more

Jun 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

