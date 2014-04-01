Tcm
Play It Again, Hollywood
DuringHollywood’s golden age, movie music wasn’t culled from a stock sonic library(cue that tinkling piano for pensive mood) or stitched together from old pophits (publishing rights owned by the studio?). Even many modestly.. more
Apr 1, 2014 3:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Horrors of Stephen King
Stephen King fans have never liked Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of The Shining and King agrees wholeheartedly. In the TCM documentary A Night at the Movies: The Horrors of Stephen King, the bestselling author describes the fundamental emotional.. more
Sep 20, 2011 2:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Robert Osbourne and Liza Minnelli'
Robert Osbourne is among the most genial interviewers in show business, a knowledgeable conversationist whenever the subject turns to film. Paired with Liza Minnelli, the discussion takes on the warm glow of a conversation between old friends. .. more
Dec 6, 2010 1:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Flogging Molly
The once radical marriage of Celtic music and punk no longer seems so radical these days, as The Pogues-inspired punk bands that emerged in the ’90s have shown some unlikely traditionalist tendencies. Even Los Angeles’ Flogging Molly, one more
Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Peter Murphy
Former Bauhaus singer Peter Murphy has billed his latest tour as the “Secret Cover Tour,” teasing the release of four cover songs that he’ll soon make available for download. Milwaukee is the final stop of that tour, though, so the ident more
Jul 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Gunshy
With a hoarse, Tom Waits tone to his voice, The Gunshy’s Matt Arbogast sings stark s There’s No Love in This War ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee