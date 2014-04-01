RSS

Tcm

 DuringHollywood’s golden age, movie music wasn’t culled from a stock sonic library(cue that tinkling piano for pensive mood) or stitched together from old pophits (publishing rights owned by the studio?). Even many modestly.. more

Apr 1, 2014 3:35 PM I Hate Hollywood

Stephen King fans have never liked Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of The Shining and King agrees wholeheartedly. In the TCM documentary A Night at the Movies: The Horrors of Stephen King, the bestselling author describes the fundamental emotional.. more

Sep 20, 2011 2:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

Robert Osbourne is among the most genial interviewers in show business, a knowledgeable conversationist whenever the subject turns to film. Paired with Liza Minnelli, the discussion takes on the warm glow of a conversation between old friends. .. more

Dec 6, 2010 1:04 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage10136.jpe

The once radical marriage of Celtic music and punk no longer seems so radical these days, as The Pogues-inspired punk bands that emerged in the ’90s have shown some unlikely traditionalist tendencies. Even Los Angeles’ Flogging Molly, one more

Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7324.jpe

Former Bauhaus singer Peter Murphy has billed his latest tour as the “Secret Cover Tour,” teasing the release of four cover songs that he’ll soon make available for download. Milwaukee is the final stop of that tour, though, so the ident more

Jul 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6141.jpe

With a hoarse, Tom Waits tone to his voice, The Gunshy’s Matt Arbogast sings stark s There’s No Love in This War ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES