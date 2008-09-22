Tds Telecom
Straight Shootin' John McCain?
John McCain may once have been a straight talker, but the mainstream media has often overlooked the crooked path he took during the 2008 campaign. Political activist Robert Greenwald made an effort to go around the gatekeepers and reach the public.. more
Sep 22, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce’s Epic Blunder
Epic Systems is a giant success story not only in Wisconsinbut across the country. In an uncertain and changing economy, Epicshould serve as a shining example of how ingenuity and forward thinkingcan propel a business to great things during cha... more
Jul 11, 2008 12:00 AM Cory Liebmann News Features
Gableman Won the Election, But Will He Sit on the Court?
Just about everyone denouncedBurnett County Judge Michael Gableman’s false, ra What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Expresso more
Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso