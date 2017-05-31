Tea Krulos
Dainty Rogues Combine Sci Fi and Sexiness
The Dainty Rogues are a local burlesque group that standsapart from other locals for their frontal approach to nerd culture. After showsthat have incorporated themes of steampunk, Dungeons & Dragons and crimesolving mystery, they set the.. more
May 31, 2017 3:11 PM Tea Krulos Around MKE
Pop Con Brings Caroll Spinney and Other Childhood Favorites
This weekend’sinaugural Pop Con Milwaukee is happening Nov. 5-6 at the Crown Plaza Hotel andConvention Center and offers a chance to meet an eclectic array of guests from differentpockets of pop culture.Guests includeinn.. more
Nov 4, 2016 2:06 PM Tea Krulos Around MKE
Milwaukee Minimalists Don’t Want Your Garbage
“Minimalism,” as defined by Joshua Fields Milburn and RyanNicodemus, is about decluttering life. Their book Minimalism describes the authors as best friends who “walked awayfrom their six-figure corporate careers, jettisoned most of their .. more
May 31, 2016 8:07 PM Tea Krulos Around MKE
Cream City Cabaret Gets Its Footing
Quarters Rock ’n’ Roll Palace, despite its grandiose name, is a corner bar on Center Street in Riverwest. Inside, illuminated on a small stage, is Angelica Ortiz, or as she is known when she performs, Reina Fire more
Nov 25, 2014 8:36 PM Tea Krulos A&E Feature
Fantastic and Awesome!
Read about Milwaukee's two different comic cons, Fantasticon and Awesome Con. Two events, two different animals. more
Oct 6, 2014 10:27 AM Tea Krulos A&E Feature
Milwaukee’s Pinball Wizards
Ping! Ping! Ping ping ping! Flip flip!The back corner of the Uptowner is crowded with a group of about a dozen people gathered around the bar’s three pinball machines. The clicking more
May 21, 2014 1:17 AM Tea Krulos A&E Feature 1 Comments
Night School for Activism
Founded in 2011 by co-curators Paul Kjelland and Peter Murphy, Night School is a series of panels, lectures and film screenings that focus on activism. Most of the presentations have taken place at the cooperatively more
Mar 5, 2014 1:41 AM Tea Krulos Off the Cuff
Costumed Activists, Caped Crime Fighters
The superheroes are among us. Some patrol the dark streets of our town by night, others deliver toys to needy children by day. Real-life caped crusaders come in many costumes and with many agendas. The phenomenon is the subject of Heroes in... more
Oct 10, 2013 2:16 AM David Luhrssen Books
Harley-Davidson: 110 years on the open road
In 1903, a year of major revolution in transportation, Henry Ford started his motor company and the Wright Brothers got their first airplane off the ground. That year also saw childhood friends Arthur Davidson and more
Aug 30, 2013 1:46 AM Tea Krulos A&E Feature
Blue Ribbon Beer Run Revs Up for First Show
“The first cars will be nosed out here,” Cary Maleu says, gesturing at the street in front of Best Place, located in the historic Pabst Brewery building on Ninth and more
Jul 10, 2013 11:05 PM Tea Krulos Dining Preview
Jon Phillip Sobers Up, Rocks Out in the ‘Good Land’
By the time Jon Phillip sloshed off his plane at Mitchell International, he was blackout drunk. more
Jul 9, 2013 10:36 PM Tea Krulos Music Feature
Milwaukee’s Masters of Time
It’s the top of the hour inside Hawkins Clock Center and the store erupts into a symphony of clockwork. There are Swiss melodies and Westminster chimes, gonging sounds, birds chirping and springing from cuckoo clocks, and more
Mar 20, 2013 5:54 PM Tea Krulos A&E Feature
Mystery One’s Richard Katz
It was a dark and stormy night as I headed over to Milwaukee’s most beloved spot for mystery genre fans—the now 20-year-old Mystery One Bookstore, 2109 N. Prospect Ave. Inside I found the narrow aisles of books crowded more
Feb 27, 2013 3:33 PM Tea Krulos Off the Cuff
Fake Hatred
It wasn’t just the outcome of a sporting event that made Chicago a great place to be last weekend. I was in town for other recreation, but it was impossible to miss more
Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Ballet: The Nutcracker
The Milwaukee Ballet Company Presents Ballet: The Nutcracker at Uihlein Hall from December Ballet: The Nutcracker ,Holiday Guide 2010 more
Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Brat Stop’s Wisconsin Heritage
If you’re looking for a unique restaurant that’s all about Wisconsin, then be sure to stop at the Brat Stop (12304 75th St., Kenosha). Located a short distance from the Wisconsin/Illinois state border, this bi-level restaurant offers a wide... more
Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Heidi Yahnke Dining Preview 1 Comments
En Garde! Milwaukee Swordplay Academy on the Cutting Edge
Milwaukee Swordplay Academy offers Introduction to Italian Longsword and Introduction to Rapier classes, which meet twice a week for four weeks and run $100. more
Jun 13, 2017 1:43 PM Tea Krulos A&E Feature 1 Comments
The Close Encounters Man
Mark O’Connell’s first book is a biography of a larger-than-life astronomer, professor and pioneer of the field known as “Ufology"—J. Allen Hynek. Mark O’Connell will discuss Hynek on Wednesday, June 14, at Boswell Book Co. more
Jun 6, 2017 2:05 PM Tea Krulos Books
Dainty Rogues Combine Sci Fi and Sexiness
The Dainty Rogues are a local burlesque group that standsapart from other locals for their frontal approach to nerd culture. After showsthat have incorporated themes of steampunk, Dungeons & Dragons and crimesolving mystery, they set the.. more
May 31, 2017 3:11 PM Tea Krulos Around MKE
A Thriller with a Milwaukee Setting
Set in Milwaukee, Nicholas Petrie’s 2015 debut novel, The Drifter, drew comparisons to thrillers like Robert Ludlum’s Jason Bourne or Lee Child’s Jack Reacher series. Petrie’s protagonist is Peter Ash, an Iraq War vet suffering from PTSD. P... more
Jan 3, 2017 1:48 PM Tea Krulos Off the Cuff
Pop Con Brings Caroll Spinney and Other Childhood Favorites
This weekend’sinaugural Pop Con Milwaukee is happening Nov. 5-6 at the Crown Plaza Hotel andConvention Center and offers a chance to meet an eclectic array of guests from differentpockets of pop culture.Guests includeinn.. more
Nov 4, 2016 2:06 PM Tea Krulos Around MKE
Celebrate Cycling on the South Side
Mike Kryshak is the owner of Rebel Wipes, a disposable wet wipe manufacturer based out of Saukville. The company donates profits from their own Rebel brand to a variety of charitable causes. Since last year they’ve also been part of a coali... more
Jun 7, 2016 2:44 PM Tea Krulos Off the Cuff
Milwaukee Minimalists Don’t Want Your Garbage
“Minimalism,” as defined by Joshua Fields Milburn and RyanNicodemus, is about decluttering life. Their book Minimalism describes the authors as best friends who “walked awayfrom their six-figure corporate careers, jettisoned most of their .. more
May 31, 2016 8:07 PM Tea Krulos Around MKE
‘Across the Line’ Pushes Viewer into Harsh Reality
Off the Cuff interviews Jeff Fitzsimmons of Custom Reality Services, one of the creators of the Sundance- and (soon) SXSW-tested Across the Line, a virtual reality “documentary hybrid” that transports audiences into the perspective of a ... more
Mar 1, 2016 3:56 PM Tea Krulos Off the Cuff
Superhero on Milwaukee’s Streets
Off the Cuff interviews Angel Alvarez, a Milwaukeean who regularly dons Spider-Man, Superman and other eye-catching costumes to advertise for stores, entertain at parties and simply generate positivity on the street. more
Nov 24, 2015 6:58 PM Tea Krulos Off the Cuff
Punk Legends X Headline Sprecher’s Anniversary Bash
X will be down a member when they return to Milwaukee, but Exene Cervenka says they’re making the best of the situation. more
Aug 25, 2015 8:33 PM Tea Krulos Music Feature
You’re a Lebowski, I’m a Lebowski
Lebowski Fest returns to Milwaukee on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22. more
Aug 18, 2015 9:35 PM Tea Krulos Film Reviews
Off the Cuff with Poet Kavon Jones aka Kj Prodigy
An interview witih Kj Prodigy, poet, teacher and host of the popular Tuesday open mic night at Miramar Theater. more
Jul 21, 2015 10:19 PM Tea Krulos Off the Cuff
Gogol Bordello @ BMO Harris Pavilion, Summerfest
The hardest working gypsy punk band on the planet whipped their Summerfest crowd into a frenzy Tuesday night. more
Jul 1, 2015 10:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews
Ha ha ha! Milwaukee’s Underground Comedy Gets Last Laugh With Do-it-Yourself Approach
Tea Krulos looks in on Matt Kemple’s Milwaukee Comedy as well as our city’s burgeoning open mic nights. more
Apr 7, 2015 7:49 PM Tea Krulos A&E Feature
Let’s Do the Timewarp Again
Like other Rocky Horror Picture Show troupes, Milwaukee’s Sensual Daydreams performs a “shadowcast” that gives an interactive performance with the film and audience every second Saturday of the month. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:47 PM Tea Krulos Off the Cuff 1 Comments
UberDork Café
Located in Menomonee Falls, UberDork Café (N89W16750 Appleton Ave.) opened its doors Oct. 30. Proprietor Natali Heussenvisioned an all ages creative center where people can work on craft projects,play games, and learn new skills. “Eat, game, pl.. more
Dec 9, 2014 3:19 PM Tea Krulos Around MKE
Cream City Cabaret Gets Its Footing
Quarters Rock ’n’ Roll Palace, despite its grandiose name, is a corner bar on Center Street in Riverwest. Inside, illuminated on a small stage, is Angelica Ortiz, or as she is known when she performs, Reina Fire more
Nov 25, 2014 8:36 PM Tea Krulos A&E Feature
Brian Setzer Orchestra w/ The Record Company @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
The snow appeared early this year and as if right on cue, Brian Setzer flew into town like a magical holiday entity. more
Nov 18, 2014 10:27 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews
Fantastic and Awesome!
Read about Milwaukee's two different comic cons, Fantasticon and Awesome Con. Two events, two different animals. more
Oct 6, 2014 10:27 AM Tea Krulos A&E Feature
Calamity Janes and the Fratney Street Band End Their Fantastic First Act
A crowded upper flat in Riverwest is piled with empty instrument cases. A teapot simmers on the oven and an ensemble of musicians is gathered around a drum set more
Sep 24, 2014 2:32 AM Tea Krulos Local Music