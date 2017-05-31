RSS

Tea Krulos

daintyrogues4.jpg.jpe

The Dainty Rogues are a local burlesque group that standsapart from other locals for their frontal approach to nerd culture. After showsthat have incorporated themes of steampunk, Dungeons & Dragons and crimesolving mystery, they set the.. more

May 31, 2017 3:11 PM Around MKE

popconmilwaukee.jpg.jpe

This weekend’sinaugural Pop Con Milwaukee is happening Nov. 5-6 at the Crown Plaza Hotel andConvention Center and offers a chance to meet an eclectic array of guests from differentpockets of pop culture.Guests includeinn.. more

Nov 4, 2016 2:06 PM Around MKE

minimalism.jpg.jpe

“Minimalism,” as defined by Joshua Fields Milburn and RyanNicodemus, is about decluttering life. Their book Minimalism describes the authors as best friends who “walked awayfrom their six-figure corporate careers, jettisoned most of their .. more

May 31, 2016 8:07 PM Around MKE

aegateway_creamcitycabaret_bywendyschreier.jpg.jpe

Photo by Wendy Schreier

Quarters Rock ’n’ Roll Palace, despite its grandiose name, is a corner bar on Center Street in Riverwest. Inside, illuminated on a small stage, is Angelica Ortiz, or as she is known when she performs, Reina Fire more

Nov 25, 2014 8:36 PM A&E Feature

milwaukee_comiccons.jpg.jpe

Read about Milwaukee's two different comic cons, Fantasticon and Awesome Con. Two events, two different animals. more

Oct 6, 2014 10:27 AM A&E Feature

pinball.jpg.jpe

Ping! Ping! Ping ping ping! Flip flip!The back corner of the Uptowner is crowded with a group of about a dozen people gathered around the bar’s three pinball machines. The clicking more

May 21, 2014 1:17 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

offthecuff.jpg.jpe

Founded in 2011 by co-curators Paul Kjelland and Peter Murphy, Night School is a series of panels, lectures and film screenings that focus on activism. Most of the presentations have taken place at the cooperatively more

Mar 5, 2014 1:41 AM Off the Cuff

The superheroes are among us. Some patrol the dark streets of our town by night, others deliver toys to needy children by day. Real-life caped crusaders come in many costumes and with many agendas. The phenomenon is the subject of Heroes in... more

Oct 10, 2013 2:16 AM Books

p52.jpg.jpe

In 1903, a year of major revolution in transportation, Henry Ford started his motor company and the Wright Brothers got their first airplane off the ground. That year also saw childhood friends Arthur Davidson and more

Aug 30, 2013 1:46 AM A&E Feature

eatdrink.jpg.jpe

“The first cars will be nosed out here,” Cary Maleu says, gesturing at the street in front of Best Place, located in the historic Pabst Brewery building on Ninth and more

Jul 10, 2013 11:05 PM Dining Preview

dsc_0023.jpg.jpe

By the time Jon Phillip sloshed off his plane at Mitchell International, he was blackout drunk. more

Jul 9, 2013 10:36 PM Music Feature

ae.jpg.jpe

It’s the top of the hour inside Hawkins Clock Center and the store erupts into a symphony of clockwork. There are Swiss melodies and Westminster chimes, gonging sounds, birds chirping and springing from cuckoo clocks, and more

Mar 20, 2013 5:54 PM A&E Feature

offthecuff.jpg.jpe

It was a dark and stormy night as I headed over to Milwaukee’s most beloved spot for mystery genre fans—the now 20-year-old Mystery One Bookstore, 2109 N. Prospect Ave. Inside I found the narrow aisles of books crowded more

Feb 27, 2013 3:33 PM Off the Cuff

blogimage13669.jpe

It wasn’t just the outcome of a sporting event that made Chicago a great place to be last weekend. I was in town for other recreation, but it was impossible to miss more

Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

The Milwaukee Ballet Company Presents Ballet: The Nutcracker at Uihlein Hall from December Ballet: The Nutcracker ,Holiday Guide 2010 more

Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage12823.jpe

If you’re looking for a unique restaurant that’s all about Wisconsin, then be sure to stop at the Brat Stop (12304 75th St., Kenosha). Located a short distance from the Wisconsin/Illinois state border, this bi-level restaurant offers a wide... more

Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

swordplay.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Swordplay Academy offers Introduction to Italian Longsword and Introduction to Rapier classes, which meet twice a week for four weeks and run $100. more

Jun 13, 2017 1:43 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

markoconnell.jpg.jpe

Mark O’Connell’s first book is a biography of a larger-than-life astronomer, professor and pioneer of the field known as “Ufology"—J. Allen Hynek. Mark O’Connell will discuss Hynek on Wednesday, June 14, at Boswell Book Co. more

Jun 6, 2017 2:05 PM Books

offthecuff_nickpetrie_bytroyefox.jpg.jpe

Set in Milwaukee, Nicholas Petrie’s 2015 debut novel, The Drifter, drew comparisons to thrillers like Robert Ludlum’s Jason Bourne or Lee Child’s Jack Reacher series. Petrie’s protagonist is Peter Ash, an Iraq War vet suffering from PTSD. P... more

Jan 3, 2017 1:48 PM Off the Cuff

offthecuff_mike.jpg.jpe

Mike Kryshak is the owner of Rebel Wipes, a disposable wet wipe manufacturer based out of Saukville. The company donates profits from their own Rebel brand to a variety of charitable causes. Since last year they’ve also been part of a coali... more

Jun 7, 2016 2:44 PM Off the Cuff

offthecuff_acrosstheline_creditscreenshot_youtubeplannedparenthoodaction.jpg.jpe

Credit: youtubeplannedparenthoodaction

Off the Cuff interviews Jeff Fitzsimmons of Custom Reality Services, one of the creators of the Sundance- and (soon) SXSW-tested Across the Line, a virtual reality “documentary hybrid” that transports audiences into the perspective of a ... more

Mar 1, 2016 3:56 PM Off the Cuff

offthecuff_angelalvarez_photobymaggievaughn.jpg.jpe

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Off the Cuff interviews Angel Alvarez, a Milwaukeean who regularly dons Spider-Man, Superman and other eye-catching costumes to advertise for stores, entertain at parties and simply generate positivity on the street. more

Nov 24, 2015 6:58 PM Off the Cuff

musicgateway_x_(bygaryleonard).jpg.jpe

Photo by Gary Leonard

X will be down a member when they return to Milwaukee, but Exene Cervenka says they’re making the best of the situation. more

Aug 25, 2015 8:33 PM Music Feature

film_biglebowski.jpg.jpe

Lebowski Fest returns to Milwaukee on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22. more

Aug 18, 2015 9:35 PM Film Reviews

kavon-9_1.jpg.jpe

An interview witih Kj Prodigy, poet, teacher and host of the popular Tuesday open mic night at Miramar Theater. more

Jul 21, 2015 10:19 PM Off the Cuff

concertreview_gogo3.jpg.jpe

Maggie Vaughn/ Shepherd Express

The hardest working gypsy punk band on the planet whipped their Summerfest crowd into a frenzy Tuesday night. more

Jul 1, 2015 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

aegateway_comedy.jpg.jpe

Tea Krulos looks in on Matt Kemple’s Milwaukee Comedy as well as our city’s burgeoning open mic nights. more

Apr 7, 2015 7:49 PM A&E Feature

offthecuff_rockyhorropictureshow_rightlisaschroeder.jpg.jpe

Right image: Lisa Schroeder

Like other Rocky Horror Picture Show troupes, Milwaukee’s Sensual Daydreams performs a “shadowcast” that gives an interactive performance with the film and audience every second Saturday of the month. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:47 PM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

aroundmke_uberdorkcafe.jpg.jpe

Located in Menomonee Falls, UberDork Café (N89W16750 Appleton Ave.) opened its doors Oct. 30. Proprietor Natali Heussenvisioned an all ages creative center where people can work on craft projects,play games, and learn new skills. “Eat, game, pl.. more

Dec 9, 2014 3:19 PM Around MKE

brian_setzer_christmas-9.jpg.jpe

Photos courtesy Wendy Schreier

The snow appeared early this year and as if right on cue, Brian Setzer flew into town like a magical holiday entity. more

Nov 18, 2014 10:27 AM Concert Reviews

localmusic.jpg.jpe

A crowded upper flat in Riverwest is piled with empty instrument cases. A teapot simmers on the oven and an ensemble of musicians is gathered around a drum set more

Sep 24, 2014 2:32 AM Local Music

