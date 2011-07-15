RSS

Tea Leaf Green

blogimage15468.jpe

In the increasingly crowded jam-rock pool, it takes more than just chops to stand out. For San Francisco's Tea Leaf Green, a quartet that divides its lead duties between guitar and piano, a break came in the form of an endorsement from Phi... more

Jul 15, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5710.jpe

In the increasingly crowded jam-rock pool, it takes more than just chops to stand out. For San Francisco’s Tea Leaf Green, a quartet that divides its lead duties between guitar and piano, a break came in the form of an endorsement from Phis... more

Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage803.jpe

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford   This ambitious, richly rendered look at an American legend and his demise is an overly mutated mixture of voice-over narration, striking imagery and fascinating performance. Bas.. more

Mar 18, 2008 4:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage803.jpe

More melodically inclined than their jam-rock counterparts, Tea Leaf Green have steadily Fantasia ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 10, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES