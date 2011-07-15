Tea Leaf Green
Tea Leaf Green
In the increasingly crowded jam-rock pool, it takes more than just chops to stand out. For San Francisco's Tea Leaf Green, a quartet that divides its lead duties between guitar and piano, a break came in the form of an endorsement from Phi... more
Jul 15, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tea Leaf Green
In the increasingly crowded jam-rock pool, it takes more than just chops to stand out. For San Francisco’s Tea Leaf Green, a quartet that divides its lead duties between guitar and piano, a break came in the form of an endorsement from Phis... more
Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford This ambitious, richly rendered look at an American legend and his demise is an overly mutated mixture of voice-over narration, striking imagery and fascinating performance. Bas.. more
Mar 18, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Film Reviews
Tea Leaf Green
More melodically inclined than their jam-rock counterparts, Tea Leaf Green have steadily Fantasia ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee