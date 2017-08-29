RSS

Tea Party

In Horsemen of the Trumpocaylpse: A Field Guide to the Most Dangerous People in America, nationally known Madison journalist Mike Nichols maps out a president bereft of ideas and indebted to far-right money interests and their foot soldiers... more

Aug 29, 2017 2:16 PM Books

Sen. Ron Johnson opposes the Republican health care reform plan out of purely personal animosity to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and an attitude of cruelty toward the poorest members of the American public. more

Jul 25, 2017 4:13 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Republican-led experiments in Kansas, Illinois and here in Wisconsin have shown that massive, irresponsible tax cuts primarily benefitting the wealthy are politically popular—right up to the point where government can no longer deliver basi... more

Jul 18, 2017 3:10 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Being a politician is no kind of job for someone like Sen. Ron Johnson, who doesn’t want government to accomplish anything for the good of its citizens. more

Oct 25, 2016 4:26 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Based on actual historical events, the musical drama Parade tells the story of a Jewish factor manager who was convicted of raping and murdering a thirteen-year-old employee in Georgia in 1913. Leo Frank’s story had generated the kind of nat.. more

Jun 23, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The fact that so many Wisconsin voters know so little about Sen. Ron Johnson is surprising in a state so polarized by recalls and the divisive, extreme policies of Gov. Scott Walker that voter participation and intensity are among the highe... more

Jun 7, 2016 2:33 PM Taking Liberties 12 Comments

This is a guest commentary by Patrick Small.A cornerstone of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’sagenda, unmentioned in his carpet-bombing campaign ads, is his zeal forprivatization. In January 2011, Abele told PolitiFactWisconsin that he i.. more

Mar 17, 2016 4:05 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

Elm Grove in the middle of winter is not northwestern Louisiana in the late ’80s. This week, Sunset Playhouse brings a little bit of warmth to the stage as it presents Robbert Harling’s 1987 classic Steel Magnolias. Drawn from his experien.. more

Jan 18, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

From time to time we publish commentaryfrom community members. Here’s an analysis of Chris Abele’s re-election campaignfrom county government-observer Pat Small.—lk Complete “truth in advertising” in political campaignsis rare. Nonethele.. more

Nov 27, 2015 5:33 PM Daily Dose 5 Comments

You would think the wildest dream of a nakedly ambitious politician such as Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan would be to have his fellow Republicans begging him to take one of the nation’s most powerful political positions. more

Oct 13, 2015 8:36 PM Taking Liberties 14 Comments

Surprising no one, Russ Feingold has announced that he’srunning for the U.S. Senate seat he lost to Ron Johnson in the Republican sweepof 2010.I think he’sdefinitely not the underdog in 2016.Feingold hastriumphed in close elections, but th.. more

May 14, 2015 4:03 PM Daily Dose 15 Comments

Renaissance Theatreworks concludes its season with a comedy by the author of Amadeus and Equus . Peter Shaffer’s Lettice and Lovage centers around a tour guide at a sixteenth century historical site. She theatrically embellishes the stories of the.. more

Mar 30, 2015 2:25 PM Theater

When I was performing on an open mic for poetry at the Riverwest’s Cafe Lava Java back in the mid-1990s, I couldn’t have imagined that the space would have turned into a bar with an open mic for comedy 20 years later. Honestly, though, I probably .. more

Jan 8, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Oct 3, 2014 5:41 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

It shouldn’t be necessary to say this since it has absolutely nothing to do with who should be elected governor in November, but all major candidates hire national political consultants to work more

Sep 24, 2014 3:22 AM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

TheMalt Shoppe, a retail store for craft beer lovers, will be opening and 813 N.Mayfair Road in late October. The store plans to offer a wide selection ofcraft, imported and seasonal beers on 30 taps and more than 1,000 packagedvarieties. Spec.. more

Sep 17, 2014 2:08 PM Around MKE

Much has been said about how stunning Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke’s Democratic primary victory was and how it sets him up to run for any public office more

Aug 19, 2014 10:05 PM Taking Liberties 19 Comments

Seasonedstand-up comic/playwright/spoken word artist Chastity Washington has beenperforming for a couple of decades. The Chicago-based talent returns toMilwaukee early this month with a performance in the intimacy of the studiotheater space a .. more

Jul 1, 2014 8:41 AM Theater

It’s naïve to believe in a golden age when money didn’t matter in politics, but in the last few years, the cost of democracy has skyrocketed, the restrictions on campaign spending have been annulled and the big corporations have removed the... more

Jun 25, 2014 12:57 AM Film Reviews

In the past few weeks, we’ve heard horror stories about the impact of the underfunding of Veterans Affairs hospitals around the country. It seems that the system can’t handle the numbers more

Jun 19, 2014 8:27 PM Expresso 4 Comments

