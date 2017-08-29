Tea Party
Horsemen of the Trumpocaylpse: A Field Guide to the Most Dangerous People in America (Nation Books), by John Nichols
In Horsemen of the Trumpocaylpse: A Field Guide to the Most Dangerous People in America, nationally known Madison journalist Mike Nichols maps out a president bereft of ideas and indebted to far-right money interests and their foot soldiers...
Aug 29, 2017 2:16 PM David Luhrssen Books
Johnson Exposes Secret GOP Plot Not to Hurt Poor and Disabled
Sen. Ron Johnson opposes the Republican health care reform plan out of purely personal animosity to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and an attitude of cruelty toward the poorest members of the American public.
Jul 25, 2017 4:13 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
The Monsters Created in Republican State Laboratories
Republican-led experiments in Kansas, Illinois and here in Wisconsin have shown that massive, irresponsible tax cuts primarily benefitting the wealthy are politically popular—right up to the point where government can no longer deliver basi...
Jul 18, 2017 3:10 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Why We Should Elect Politicians
Being a politician is no kind of job for someone like Sen. Ron Johnson, who doesn't want government to accomplish anything for the good of its citizens.
Oct 25, 2016 4:26 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Musical Drama Early Next Month in Hartland
Based on actual historical events, the musical drama Parade tells the story of a Jewish factor manager who was convicted of raping and murdering a thirteen-year-old employee in Georgia in 1913. Leo Frank's story had generated the kind of nat..
Jun 23, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Wisconsin’s Six-Year U.S. Senate Vacancy
The fact that so many Wisconsin voters know so little about Sen. Ron Johnson is surprising in a state so polarized by recalls and the divisive, extreme policies of Gov. Scott Walker that voter participation and intensity are among the highe...
Jun 7, 2016 2:33 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 12 Comments
Chris Abele’s Privatization Agenda
This is a guest commentary by Patrick Small.A cornerstone of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele'sagenda, unmentioned in his carpet-bombing campaign ads, is his zeal forprivatization. In January 2011, Abele told PolitiFactWisconsin that he i..
Mar 17, 2016 4:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 1 Comments
Steel Magnolias in Elm Grove
Elm Grove in the middle of winter is not northwestern Louisiana in the late '80s. This week, Sunset Playhouse brings a little bit of warmth to the stage as it presents Robbert Harling's 1987 classic Steel Magnolias. Drawn from his experien..
Jan 18, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Chris Abele’s Campaign of Deception
From time to time we publish commentaryfrom community members. Here's an analysis of Chris Abele's re-election campaignfrom county government-observer Pat Small.—lk Complete "truth in advertising" in political campaignsis rare. Nonethele..
Nov 27, 2015 5:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 5 Comments
The Paul Ryan Myth
You would think the wildest dream of a nakedly ambitious politician such as Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan would be to have his fellow Republicans begging him to take one of the nation's most powerful political positions.
Oct 13, 2015 8:36 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 14 Comments
Why 2016 Will Be Russ Feingold's Year
Surprising no one, Russ Feingold has announced that he'srunning for the U.S. Senate seat he lost to Ron Johnson in the Republican sweepof 2010.I think he'sdefinitely not the underdog in 2016.Feingold hastriumphed in close elections, but th..
May 14, 2015 4:03 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 15 Comments
Fun Marketing: The 'Lettice and Lovage' Personality Quiz
Renaissance Theatreworks concludes its season with a comedy by the author of Amadeus and Equus . Peter Shaffer's Lettice and Lovage centers around a tour guide at a sixteenth century historical site. She theatrically embellishes the stories of the..
Mar 30, 2015 2:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Last Laugh at Art*Bar
When I was performing on an open mic for poetry at the Riverwest's Cafe Lava Java back in the mid-1990s, I couldn't have imagined that the space would have turned into a bar with an open mic for comedy 20 years later. Honestly, though, I probably ..
Jan 8, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Is the Wisconsin Club for Growth Funding CRG's Lawsuit?
Oct 3, 2014 5:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 1 Comments
An Absurd Charge of Plagiarism
It shouldn't be necessary to say this since it has absolutely nothing to do with who should be elected governor in November, but all major candidates hire national political consultants to work
Sep 24, 2014 3:22 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Malt Shoppe Will Offer 1000s of Craft Beers
TheMalt Shoppe, a retail store for craft beer lovers, will be opening and 813 N.Mayfair Road in late October. The store plans to offer a wide selection ofcraft, imported and seasonal beers on 30 taps and more than 1,000 packagedvarieties. Spec..
Sep 17, 2014 2:08 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Sheriff Clarke’s a Danger to the Community
Much has been said about how stunning Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke's Democratic primary victory was and how it sets him up to run for any public office
Aug 19, 2014 10:05 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 19 Comments
Chastity Washington at Theatre Unchained
Seasonedstand-up comic/playwright/spoken word artist Chastity Washington has beenperforming for a couple of decades. The Chicago-based talent returns toMilwaukee early this month with a performance in the intimacy of the studiotheater space a ..
Jul 1, 2014 8:41 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Citizen Koch
It's naïve to believe in a golden age when money didn't matter in politics, but in the last few years, the cost of democracy has skyrocketed, the restrictions on campaign spending have been annulled and the big corporations have removed the...
Jun 25, 2014 12:57 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Issue of the Week: Ron Johnson’s Bad Vote for Veterans
In the past few weeks, we've heard horror stories about the impact of the underfunding of Veterans Affairs hospitals around the country. It seems that the system can't handle the numbers
Jun 19, 2014 8:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments