The Badger State’s contributors to Team USA are recounted in Going for Wisconsin Gold, by longtime local sports reporter Jessie Garcia. more

Aug 9, 2016 2:07 PM Books

Courtesy of Marquette Athletics

Biz Goslee has emerged as a leader on Marquette’s fledgling lacrosse team. more

May 7, 2015 10:15 AM More Sports

Photo by Shelley Unsworth

A fierce, focused player on the ice, Nicolet sophomore Nicole Unsworth has the tendencies of a natural leader. more

Apr 10, 2015 2:10 PM More Sports

Current Badgers Hilary Knight, Alex Rigsby, Brittany Ammerman, Brooke Ammerman and Brianna Decker as well as former Badgers Jessie Vetter, Molly Engstrom, Geen Prough, Meghan Duggan and Ericka Lawler were invited to the six-day USA Hockey Women's .. more

Dec 21, 2011 10:25 PM More Sports

Last season, former-Hobey Baker winner and Badger Blake Geoffrion became the first ever fourth-generation player to play in the NHL. That's a lot of history. And it's not even the tip of the iceberg. Being fourth-generation at anything is impressi.. more

Sep 20, 2011 8:20 PM More Sports

Milwaukee’s The Warped Cast has given the midnight Rocky Horror Picture Show-styled shadow cast treatment to cult movies like Clue and Little Shop of Horrors, but tonight they take on their most ambitious project yet: a live re-,Today in Mi... more

Aug 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Peltz Gallery, owned by Cissie Peltz, is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and its loc Permission to Paint, Please, ,Art more

Jul 20, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

