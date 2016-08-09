Team Usa
Going for Wisconsin Gold: Stories of Our State Olympians (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by Jessie Garcia
The Badger State’s contributors to Team USA are recounted in Going for Wisconsin Gold, by longtime local sports reporter Jessie Garcia. more
Aug 9, 2016 2:07 PM David Luhrssen Books
Playing the Field: Biz Goslee
Biz Goslee has emerged as a leader on Marquette’s fledgling lacrosse team. more
May 7, 2015 10:15 AM Nicole Haase More Sports
Playing the Field: Nicole Unsworth
A fierce, focused player on the ice, Nicolet sophomore Nicole Unsworth has the tendencies of a natural leader. more
Apr 10, 2015 2:10 PM Nicole Haase More Sports
Ten current and former Badger women invited to USA Hockey camp
Current Badgers Hilary Knight, Alex Rigsby, Brittany Ammerman, Brooke Ammerman and Brianna Decker as well as former Badgers Jessie Vetter, Molly Engstrom, Geen Prough, Meghan Duggan and Ericka Lawler were invited to the six-day USA Hockey Women's .. more
Dec 21, 2011 10:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
USA Hockey turning 75, honors Geoffrion legacy
Last season, former-Hobey Baker winner and Badger Blake Geoffrion became the first ever fourth-generation player to play in the NHL. That's a lot of history. And it's not even the tip of the iceberg. Being fourth-generation at anything is impressi.. more
Sep 20, 2011 8:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Jurassic Park
Milwaukee’s The Warped Cast has given the midnight Rocky Horror Picture Show-styled shadow cast treatment to cult movies like Clue and Little Shop of Horrors, but tonight they take on their most ambitious project yet: a live re-,Today in Mi... more
Aug 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Gallery Night and Day: Milwaukee's Summerfest of Art
The Peltz Gallery, owned by Cissie Peltz, is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and its loc Permission to Paint, Please, ,Art more
Jul 20, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts