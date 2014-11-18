Tech N9Ne
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 20-26
GWAR, The Summertime Dudes, Tech N9ne and more! more
Nov 18, 2014 9:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Tech N9ne
Until his double-disc eighth album, <i>Killer</i>, went platinum in 2008, Kansas City hardcore rapper Tech N9ne struggled for recognition outside of underground... more
Jun 1, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Until his double-disc eighth album, Killer, went platinum in 2008, Kansas City hardcore rapper Tech N9ne struggled for recognition outside of underground circles. N9ne's commercial success... more
Jul 14, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Tech N9ne
Until his double-disc eighth album, Killer, went platinum in 2008, Kansas City hardcore rapper Tech N9ne struggled for recognition outside of underground circles. N9ne's commercial success has only further propelled the already prolific rap... more
Jul 14, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee