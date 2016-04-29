RSS

We spoke with devCodeCamp community manager Wendy Mirenda about the new program and why it is important for companies to hire more women in technology roles. more

Apr 29, 2016 2:50 PM Off the Cuff 2 Comments

The explosion of Internet-connected technology has led toboth newfound convenience as well as increased expectations of productivity. MiButler,a service created by Milwaukee resident Baker Al-Qudsi, has found a businessopportunity in this .. more

Apr 8, 2016 3:30 PM Around MKE

devCodeCamp equips students with the skills and connections to begin new careers in web and software development. A recently opened tech startup located in downtown Milwaukee, devCodeCamp offers stu,Off the Cuff more

Aug 31, 2015 11:50 AM Off the Cuff

The area of 27th Street south of Oklahoma Avenue continues to draw Asian businesses. In addition to Chinese and Indian markets, soon there will be no fewer than three establishments devoted to Vietnamese pho—a noodle soup served in large bo... more

Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

