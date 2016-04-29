Tech
Bringing Women to Tech with devCodeCamp
We spoke with devCodeCamp community manager Wendy Mirenda about the new program and why it is important for companies to hire more women in technology roles. more
Apr 29, 2016 2:50 PM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff 2 Comments
Milwaukee Startup Wants To Be Your Butler
The explosion of Internet-connected technology has led toboth newfound convenience as well as increased expectations of productivity. MiButler,a service created by Milwaukee resident Baker Al-Qudsi, has found a businessopportunity in this .. more
Apr 8, 2016 3:30 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Off the Cuff with devCodeCamp’s Paul Jirovetz
devCodeCamp equips students with the skills and connections to begin new careers in web and software development. A recently opened tech startup located in downtown Milwaukee, devCodeCamp offers stu,Off the Cuff more
Aug 31, 2015 11:50 AM Eric Engelbart Off the Cuff
Pho Viet Focuses on Vietnamese Soup
The area of 27th Street south of Oklahoma Avenue continues to draw Asian businesses. In addition to Chinese and Indian markets, soon there will be no fewer than three establishments devoted to Vietnamese pho—a noodle soup served in large bo... more
Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 2 Comments