Technicolor Teeth
Purling Hiss w/ Technicolor Teeth, Dogs in Ecstasy and Platinum Boys @ Cactus Club
Subject to band availability and any number of other chaotic variables, bills for smaller club dates are usually something of a mixed bag, typically including at least one group that’s sort of su,Concert Reviews more
Mar 31, 2014 1:45 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
The New Flesh w/ Stoic Violence @ Quarters Rock ’n’ Roll Palace
Concert lineups, like everything else in life, are subject to change, but smaller shows at neighborhood hole-in-the-wall clubs like Quarters have a flexibility and a community about them that makes oc,Concert Reviews more
Aug 12, 2013 10:35 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Purling Hiss with Technicolor Teeth and Head On Electric @ Linneman’s
Another Technicolor Teeth gig, another few frequencies closer to complete hearing loss. And once again, it was worth it. The Appleton trio celebrated the vinyl release of its Teenage Pagans LP and supported Philadelphia’s more
Apr 19, 2013 4:36 PM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
Technicolor Teeth w/ Energy Gown and Carbonleak @ Quarters Rock ’n’ Roll Palace
The health of the Milwaukee music scene is, of course, a highly subjective matter. There are those who feel that, as long as they’ve got something to do on a Saturday night, everything must be going just fine, and then there more
Mar 11, 2013 4:42 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
LAZY w/ Technicolor Teeth @ Circle-A Café
After an afternoon that was practically balmy, Wednesday took a familiarly frigid turn post-sundown, bringing us all back to the icy reality that is January in Wisconsin. January is typically a slow time for shows, so Wednesday more
Jan 10, 2013 10:51 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
Technicolor Teeth's Rootless Indie Rock
It's hard to believe that Teenage Pagans, the 12-song debut album from Appleton-based Technicolor Teeth, was made by a collection of musicians a few years out of high school. Teenage Pagans sounds confident and cohesive, as if the players..... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music