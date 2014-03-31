RSS

Technicolor Teeth

purling hiss.jpg.jpe

Subject to band availability and any number of other chaotic variables, bills for smaller club dates are usually something of a mixed bag, typically including at least one group that’s sort of su,Concert Reviews more

Mar 31, 2014 1:45 PM Concert Reviews

bored straight.jpg.jpe

Concert lineups, like everything else in life, are subject to change, but smaller shows at neighborhood hole-in-the-wall clubs like Quarters have a flexibility and a community about them that makes oc,Concert Reviews more

Aug 12, 2013 10:35 AM Concert Reviews

3440_482329551812204_81276543_n.jpg.jpe

Another Technicolor Teeth gig, another few frequencies closer to complete hearing loss. And once again, it was worth it. The Appleton trio celebrated the vinyl release of its Teenage Pagans LP and supported Philadelphia’s more

Apr 19, 2013 4:36 PM Concert Reviews

tteeth.jpg.jpe

The health of the Milwaukee music scene is, of course, a highly subjective matter. There are those who feel that, as long as they’ve got something to do on a Saturday night, everything must be going just fine, and then there more

Mar 11, 2013 4:42 PM Concert Reviews

530721_461481447223271_1766641053_n.jpg.jpe

After an afternoon that was practically balmy, Wednesday took a familiarly frigid turn post-sundown, bringing us all back to the icy reality that is January in Wisconsin. January is typically a slow time for shows, so Wednesday more

Jan 10, 2013 10:51 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage18697.jpe

It's hard to believe that Teenage Pagans, the 12-song debut album from Appleton-based Technicolor Teeth, was made by a collection of musicians a few years out of high school. Teenage Pagans sounds confident and cohesive, as if the players..... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES