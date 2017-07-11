Technology
Meeting Wisconsin's Workforce Needs
STEM Forward is an independent Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization dedicated to engaging children and teens in STEM programming. more
Jul 11, 2017 4:28 PM Emily Patti News Features 5 Comments
Home Movies/Out on Digital: April 13, 2017
A Kind of Murder The cloud of suspicion darkens over his head: Walter (Patrick Wilson) wishes his demented wife (Jessica Biel) was dead—and then she is in this film adapted from a Patricia Highst,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Apr 11, 2017 3:16 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Sugr Wants to be Your Guide to Milwaukee
It seems as though there is a new bar, restaurant, concertor happening springing up in Milwaukee every night. With the rapid pace atwhich the Cream City moves it’s nearly impossible to keep up with every development,but a new app created by a .. more
Sep 26, 2016 3:20 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE 1 Comments
Zoom into Nano Opens at Discovery World
Zoom into Nano, described as “a hands-on interactiveexhibition focusing on how scientists see and make things that are too small tosee” on its website,will open up at Discovery World on Saturday, May 21.“Advances in nanotechnology a.. more
May 18, 2016 6:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Breaking the Poverty Cycle at St. Joan Antida
Off the Cuff interview with Joel Cencius, development and communications director at St. Joan Antida High School, and Head of School Paul T. Gessner regarding the St. Joan’s recent offering of an International Baccalaureate Diploma Programm... more
Apr 12, 2016 3:40 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Crosby, Stills & Nash Will Roll Back Through Milwaukee
Though Neil Young may be done with the group, at least forthe time being, David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash keep on rolling.Today the harmonizing folk-rock trio announced an extensive run of tour dates,which will include a return t.. more
Jan 13, 2015 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee’s Speakerdust Collective Explores New Sonic Frontiers
It takes a whole crew to man a ship. With that in mind, Milwaukee’s Speakerdust approaches their improvisations as a group effort. Released on the winter solstice, Golden Sessions Vol. 1 captures the essence of the collective more
Jan 29, 2014 2:33 AM Brandon Miller Local Music
Exploring ’70s America
Barry Wightman works rock ’n’ roll, the advent of “high tech” and an improbable romantic tryst into his debut novel Pepperland, a vast, intimate exploration of the 1970s. In the novel, Pepper Porter is on his way to rock stardom when his... more
Sep 4, 2013 12:48 AM Daniel Gaitan Off the Cuff
Staying Stupid: Why the 'Hip' Young Republicans Can't Change Their Party
Savvy Republicans know that something is deeply wrong with the GOP—frequently mocked these days by Republicans themselves as "the stupid party"—which has lost the popular vote in five of the last six presidential more
Feb 21, 2013 3:58 PM Joe Conason News Features
Top Under-Reported Stories of the Year
If you only rely on mainstream, corporate-owned media for your news, you’re missing out on a wealth of information that’s vital to understanding our world and creating a healthy society. According to the researchers more
Dec 30, 2012 8:52 PM the Editors of Project Censored News Features
The Dangers of a Data-Driven World
If the recent political era has taught us anything, it has reiterated the enduring truth of George Santayana's aphorism about memory and duplication. Whether once again watching tax cuts fail to deliver a promised more
Nov 29, 2012 7:55 PM David Sirota News Features
Design After Modernism: Furniture and Interiors 1970-2010 (W.W. Norton), by Judith Gura
After modern, what's next? That question began to trouble architects, philosophers and artists well before the 20th century slipped into the new millennium. As Judith Gura stresses in Design After Modernism, 21st-century designers embrace t... more
Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
HMS Pinafore
In 1878 Arthur Sullivan and W.S. Gilbert toured the deck of HMS Victory , taking copious notes regarding the layout of the ship. Such attention to detail would become typical of the team’s working relationship. Their tour inspired the more
Dec 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Emotional Intensity Heats Up UWM’s ‘By the Bog of Cats’
Last weekend UW-Milwaukee’s Theatre Department brought warm intensity to its Mainstage Theatre as it presented a one-weekend production of Marina Carr’s By the Bog of Cats. A contemporary Irish tale loosely based on the ancient Greek legend... more
Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Technology, Art Converge in BYO Studio’s ‘Ink!’
There’s no denying that digital technology and computer software have revolutionized graphic design, but one can debate whether technology enhances the finished image or restricts the creative process by reducing the hand-drawn element. The... more
Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
The Lost Stephen Malkmus Interview
Here’s a long-overdue concession to everyone who told me to ditch of my clunky micro-cassette player and upgrade to something more reliable, like a digital recorder: You were right. Foolishly, though, I stuck with the outdated technology, since.. more
Mar 7, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Art for Art’s Sake
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, abou . ,Art for Art's Sake more
Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake