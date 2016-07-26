Ted Cruz
The WWE Convention
WWE wrestling mobs are actually better behaved and its events are far too professionally organized to be torn apart by the nightly disasters of the Republican convention. more
Jul 26, 2016 2:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments
Believing Paul Ryan
It’s always amazed me that so many national journalists appear to believe much of what Paul Ryan says when it has so very often turned out to be glaringly untrue. more
Apr 19, 2016 3:44 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Big Spending Skews Spring Elections
In last week’s elections, the best-financed candidates won, except in some local races that had an organized grassroots effort supporting progressive campaigns. more
Apr 12, 2016 4:36 PM Louis Fortis News Features 7 Comments
Not-So-Nice Wisconsin
Wisconsin won’t be remembered as such a nice turning point in the battle for the nomination if it leads to a nationally televised bloodbath at the Republican convention in Cleveland. more
Apr 12, 2016 1:43 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Recapping Last Night’s Primary Elections
So was it good for you?Wisconsin’s election results seem to be a mixed bag, withouta lot of clear messages that I can decipher this morning, without the help offinal, granular numbers. But here goes: GOP voters supportedthe establish.. more
Apr 6, 2016 4:02 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
The Late, Great Wisconsin Primary
Unlike Republicans, Democrats aren’t trying to eat each other alive or wreck each other’s families. more
Mar 29, 2016 4:10 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 31 Comments
The Fraudulent Republican Anti-Trump Movement
None of Donald Trump’s most brazenly offensive views are all that different from those Paul Ryan and other Republicans regularly employ to attract small-minded, mean-spirited voters to their party. more
Mar 8, 2016 4:36 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
Political Anger at Its Lightest and Darkest
Democratic anger and Republican anger are as different as day and night. more
Feb 16, 2016 2:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Caucuses, Caucuses…
Reflections on the good and bad of the recent Iowa Caucuses and the Republican presidential candidates from an LGBT point of view. more
Feb 9, 2016 3:03 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Milwaukee GAMMA, 37 Years and Counting
Paul Masterson discusses disturbing recent events in politics related to LGBT rights and highlights Milwaukee’s 37-year-old GAMMA, one of the area’s first organizations for LGBT support and community. more
Nov 17, 2015 8:58 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Gays for Trump…
Following the second Republican debate, Paul Masterson assesses presidential candidate pool to ascertain the likely favorite of Republican members of the LGBT community. more
Sep 22, 2015 10:10 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Issue of the Week: Paul Ryan Knows Better
Paul Ryan wasn’t the only member of Wisconsin’s Republican congressional delegation to vote against avoiding default and reopening the government. But Ryan’s vote is the most disappointing more
Oct 23, 2013 3:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Risky Business
America’s great minds of business and finance have reached a consensus on the government shutdown and worse, the prospect of a debt default: While the latter is worse, both are bad more
Oct 13, 2013 9:36 PM Joe Conason News Features
Buffalo w/ Grant Cutler & The Gorgeous Lords and Cyborg Fortress
After years of on-again/off-again recording, the duo Buffalo—the slow-simmering collaboration between Def Harmonic rapper Lunaversol 9 and Decibully/Made of Oak beat-maker Nicholas Sanborn—hopes to issue its inaugural album this winter. more
Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee