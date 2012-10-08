RSS

By Ted Gioia

bookrev.jpg.jpe

The great thing about jazz, one of America’s distinct contributions to the world’s culture, is that it’s always changing—not just year to year, but also performance to performance. At least that’s the line from some... more

Oct 8, 2012 1:44 PM Books

blogimage5227.jpe

Apr 22, 2010 6:11 PM Daily Dose

blogimage5227.jpe

This is the definitive text on Delta blues, impeccably researched and written. Ted Gioia shines an equal light on folklorists and artists, historians and critics, until they all cast a single, reco,Books more

Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES