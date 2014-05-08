Ted Leo
Stream The Milwaukee-Themed Episode of NPR's "Ask Me Another"
Last month NPR's weekly trivia and word game show "Ask Me Another" swung through Milwaukee to record an episode at the Pabst Theater. The episode turned out to be a Milwaukee-centric affair, with questions inspired by "Happy Days" and the show's i.. more
May 8, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Milwaukee Inspired Aimee Mann and Ted Leo To Start a Band, Write a Song Called "Milwaukee"
Turns out you're not the only one who thinks the Bronze Fonz just doesn't look quite right. Ted Leo and Aimee Mann thought the same thing when they encountered the statue before their show at the Pabst Theater last fall."Walking along Milwaukee's .. more
Jan 24, 2014 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Aimee Mann w/ Ted Leo @ The Pabst Theater
Aimee Mann’s current tour is in support of her new album, Charmer. She started her set at the Pabst Theater showcasing three tracks from Charmer, “Disappeared,” “Gumby,” and “Labrador, and most of the other songs more
Nov 12, 2012 1:38 PM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews
Hearts of Stone Begin Anew, Hit Harder
For Hearts of Stone singer Neil Weingarth, the latest version of his band has come as a bit of a revelation... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Local Music 1 Comments
Go Authentic at Fortune Chinese Restaurant
Fortune Chinese Restaurant has two locations, each with two menus. The one in Hales Corners (5512 S. 108th St.) is the larger and nicer spot. (The other is located at 2945 S. 108th St., West Allis.) You will be handed an Americanized Chines... more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Melismatics w/ Disaster March and Revolush
It’s a safe bet that the Melismatics, a Minneapolis alt-rock band with tagged-teamed husband/wife vocals, spent a fair portion of their youth glued to the TV set, watching “120 Minutes.” The group’s latest album, 2009’s Ac more
Feb 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee