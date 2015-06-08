Ted Nugent
Recently Released 6.6
With the Oscar-nominated Winter Sleep, Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan performs the rare feat of producing a visually interesting film that achieves novelistic complexity without bogging down. The increasingly haras,Home Movies / Out On ... more
Jun 8, 2015 10:22 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Stillness and Silence In Shining City
Conor McPherson’s Shining City is cloaked in a deafening silence. It’s not just the script, which seems peppered with more pauses than a Pinter play . . . it’s the solitude that the drama achieves in a series of dialogues that makes the whole th.. more
Feb 12, 2011 2:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Leave Well-Enough Alone
In April, police in Copley Township, Ohio, were called to a restaurant where Erik Salmons, 39, was allegedly intoxicated and annoying customers. Officers declined to arrest him but did insist that he lea,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE