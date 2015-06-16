RSS

Ted Soluri

Photo by Randy Beach

Guest conductor Nicholas McGegan has been a regular presence at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra for at least 15 years. He is known as an interpreter of music of the 17th and 18th centuries, and his witty and joyful spirit was felt in all the m... more

Jun 16, 2015 9:23 PM Classical Music

I have loved Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade since I was a boy. This symphonic depiction of episodes from The Arabian Nights stirred my imagination when young like few other pieces, and I am slightly embarrassed to say that I am stil... more

Nov 18, 2014 11:17 PM Classical Music

Two years ago the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra could only seem to play with razor sharpness and unity of purpose when Music Director Edo de Waart was conducting. It had taken de Waart, a master technician, more than three years to move the ... more

Oct 21, 2014 9:54 PM Classical Music 1 Comments

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Music Director Edo de Waart conducted his last concert of the season last weekend. I cannot help but repeat some of the same thoughts previously written about his transforming impact on more

May 7, 2014 1:10 AM Classical Music

I have written often in the last decade of the steady improvement in the quality of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Listening anew on Saturday evening I heard an ensemble moving into a new realm of refined excellence... more

Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

