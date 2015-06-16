Ted Soluri
Milwaukee Symphony Goes Baroque
Guest conductor Nicholas McGegan has been a regular presence at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra for at least 15 years. He is known as an interpreter of music of the 17th and 18th centuries, and his witty and joyful spirit was felt in all the m... more
Jun 16, 2015 9:23 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
The Seduction of Scheherazade?
I have loved Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade since I was a boy. This symphonic depiction of episodes from The Arabian Nights stirred my imagination when young like few other pieces, and I am slightly embarrassed to say that I am stil... more
Nov 18, 2014 11:17 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO Becomes a Great Orchestra
Two years ago the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra could only seem to play with razor sharpness and unity of purpose when Music Director Edo de Waart was conducting. It had taken de Waart, a master technician, more than three years to move the ... more
Oct 21, 2014 9:54 PM Rick Walters Classical Music 1 Comments
The Best Elgar Ever
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Music Director Edo de Waart conducted his last concert of the season last weekend. I cannot help but repeat some of the same thoughts previously written about his transforming impact on more
May 7, 2014 1:10 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Goulding Dazzles in Impressive MSO Concert
I have written often in the last decade of the steady improvement in the quality of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Listening anew on Saturday evening I heard an ensemble moving into a new realm of refined excellence... more
Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music