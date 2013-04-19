RSS

Teenage Pagans

3440_482329551812204_81276543_n.jpg.jpe

Another Technicolor Teeth gig, another few frequencies closer to complete hearing loss. And once again, it was worth it. The Appleton trio celebrated the vinyl release of its Teenage Pagans LP and supported Philadelphia’s more

Apr 19, 2013 4:36 PM Concert Reviews

tteeth.jpg.jpe

The health of the Milwaukee music scene is, of course, a highly subjective matter. There are those who feel that, as long as they’ve got something to do on a Saturday night, everything must be going just fine, and then there more

Mar 11, 2013 4:42 PM Concert Reviews

blogimage18697.jpe

It's hard to believe that Teenage Pagans, the 12-song debut album from Appleton-based Technicolor Teeth, was made by a collection of musicians a few years out of high school. Teenage Pagans sounds confident and cohesive, as if the players..... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES