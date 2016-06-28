The Tempest
A Raw Tempest In July
They’re referring to it as a “wacky beach romp.” Next month, Boozy Bard presents a Shakespeare Raw staging of The Tempest. The Shakespeare Raw approach focusses on the fun end of Shakespeare without worrying about all the tedious pretension tha.. more
Jun 28, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Domes Closed: CPM’s THE TEMPEST Displaced
The Tempest set to open this coming April will be Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s largest to date. There’s a working waterfall. There’s sand onstage. Sounds impressive. Earlier this season, they announced that it was going to be staged in .. more
Feb 9, 2016 5:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Tempest with ACAP Players Early Next Month
Waukesha Civic Theatre’s ACAP Players is a non-profit organization which encourages people with disabilities. Early next month the Adaptive Community Approach Program stages what should be a fascinating production of Shakespeare’s The Tempes.. more
Jun 22, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Creative Arts Festival Featuring Veterans
The NationalVeterans Creative Arts Festival is coming to Milwaukee for the first time! Nowin its 26th year, the NVCAF represents thousands of veterans around the countrywho use creative arts as part of their rehabilitation, readjustment, recove.. more
Oct 27, 2014 7:25 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Imagining Shakespeare
JamesEarl Jones first heard Shakespeare in the cornfield of his family’s farm, wherehis uncle began reciting from Julius Caesar while hoeing. The elevatedmusicality of those words became the seed that grew into a towering career.Jones is on.. more
Apr 22, 2013 2:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Bob Dylan w/ Mark Knopfler @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
Bob Dylan is inarguably an American icon, one whose music has transcended the passage of time, but for many people he’ll forever be a symbol of the promise and problems of the ’60s, which begs the question more
Nov 9, 2012 11:27 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Bob Dylan
The title track of Bob Dylan’s remarkable, 35th studio album delves into the sinking of the Titanic with the innovatively poetic songwriting style developed by Dylan in the ’60s and brought into the 21st... more
Sep 20, 2012 1:10 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Album Reviews
The Finn MacCools
Celtic rock has usually followed two paths. Bands either infuse the islands' folkloric influence into the expansive art-mindedness of prog (Horslips, Tempest) or use fiddle and bodhran to add righteous ethnic rootsiness to punk (The Pogues,... more
Jul 22, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 2 Comments
Bob Dylan to Play the Bradley Center on Nov. 18
Yesterday brought news of a new Bob Dylan album with horrific cover art called <em>Tempest</em>, which will feature 10 new songs, including a 14-minute epic inspired (<a href=\"http://www.rollingstone.com/music/news/first-details-of-bob-dylans-upc.. more
Jul 18, 2012 8:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Off the Wall's Redemptive 'Tempest'
Off the Wall Theatre has conjured up a perfect storm of a production with its season finale, Shakespeare's The Tempest. The bard's classic tale of revenge and redemption marks a high point for director Dale Gutzman's company, due in large p more
Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Another Trip Into The Tempest
The fun thing about Shakespeare is its multiplicity. Each show has at least two or three sets of characters in various plot entanglements. If one end of a production isn’t doing terribly well, there’s invariably some other end of it that’s .. more
Apr 1, 2012 11:22 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Tempest
Even those who love William Shakespeare know the Bard was not always at his best. The Tempest , written late in the author's career, is a pastiche of Shakespeare's brightest formulas... more
The Tempest
The Tempest
American Players Theatre's Bold, Bright 'Tempest'
Even those who love William Shakespeare know the Bard was not always at his best. The Tempest, written late in the author's career, is a pastiche of Shakespeare's brightest formulas woven with fantastical threads, allowing for significant l... more
Aug 16, 2011 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
The Music Of The Tempest: Techno or Chamber?
The $20 million film production of The Tempest that was released by Miramax/Touchstone pictures earlier this month my not make it to Milwaukee cinemas any time soon. It’s already been released elsewhere. Despite a huge budget very slick special e.. more
Dec 18, 2010 7:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dr. John and The Lower 911 Band w/ John Fohl
Even after boogie-woogie pianist/voodoo-R&B musician Dr. John hypnotized his own cult following in the late ’60s, he never gave up his side career as a session player for the stars. He continued recording with the likes of B.B. King, Ringo more
Nov 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
For The New Loud, a New Approach
Shane Olivo, Jessi Nakles and Tim Frank of Milwaukee’s plucky keyboard-driven rock band The New Loud seem pretty comfortable in their slow shift from indie rock pros to a synth-layered, computer-geek pop machine. The now-trio has ditched th... more
Oct 12, 2010 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music
Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula
Wisconsin artist Theodore Czebotar (1915-1996) used to through the Pacific Northwest area every year to complete the images presented in the exhibit “Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula,” on display through more
Aug 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Long Walk With Optimist's Tempest
The Optimist Theatre debuts a prospective annual outdoor Shakespeare series with a production of The Tempest. Due to slightly haywire scheduling, I was unable to attend the show opening weekend. Thankfully, I had the evening open last night. Du.. more
Jun 25, 2010 10:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater