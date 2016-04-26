RSS

Temple

One writer for the U.K. magazine Q tagged Matthew Hegarty, the primary force of Matthew and the Atlas, as “the British Bon Iver,” and the comparison is apt in spite of its nationalism. Like Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, Hegarty layers numero... more

Apr 26, 2016 3:05 PM Album Reviews

Nothing puts a song in perspective like hearing somebody else cover it. It’s hard to overstate how much that simple act of reinterpretation turns a song into something bigger than itself, but that’s something that too many artists in Milwaukee’s i.. more

Feb 16, 2015 9:00 PM On Music

Oct 15, 2014 8:15 PM On Music

Jack Tell didn’t just write songs for Animals in Human Attire’s latest album, Ourmegadawn. He drew them. As he tells it, “I’d been playing a lot of Legend of Zelda at the time,” particularly The Wind Waker, the one where more

Apr 8, 2014 11:22 PM Music Feature

The East Side Music Tour returned for a second year on Saturday, cramming more than 80 bands into 30 venues around Brady Street. It was a snowy, sometimes hectic scene, with a lot of confusion as f,Concert Reviews more

Mar 3, 2014 11:42 AM Concert Reviews

Like the rest of the good people in the world, the Shepherd Express community extends its condolences to the Milwaukee Sikh community and the 27 million Sikhs throughout the world for the tragic events that occurred at the Oak Creek temple... more

Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which runs through June 20, promises both more

Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop tradition—pretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifies—and has sinc... more

May 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

