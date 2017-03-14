Tenement
Static Eyes Stay Rambunctious on Their 'Thaw' 7-Inch
Madison might not care much for Static Eyes’ concise garage-punk, but they’ve found a following for it here in Milwaukee. more
Mar 14, 2017 2:59 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 7-13
A new year brings with it some exciting punk shows and a big headlining concert from Milwaukee electo-pop heroes GGOOOLLDD. more
Jan 5, 2016 9:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Tenement Drop Another Five Songs
It was just last month that the ambitious Appleton punk band Tenement released Predatory Headlights , a four-sided, 28-track magnum opus that most of us are still digesting. Nobody can accuse them of slacking off: They've already posted a follow-u.. more
Aug 21, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Tenement Go Long
Appleton’s Tenement just released one of the year’s most invigorating rock albums. But who’s paying attention? more
Jul 14, 2015 9:47 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Radioactivity w/ Bad Sports, Tenement and Chinese Telephones @ Cactus Club
Punk, as a genre descriptor, has seen better days. Becoming a catch-all term for anyone who can play fast chords and style themselves outside the mainstream, punk has been divided into subgenres and,Concert Reviews more
Jun 23, 2014 9:46 AM Arielle Smith Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Tenement’s Appleton- Bred Punk
It’s often hard to like amazingly talented bands. Talent can breed pretentiousness, and pretentiousness can breed assholes. That’s why bands like Appleton-based Tenement are so noteworthy: They put out great... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
