RSS

Tennessee Williams

inreviewrepbymichaelbrosilow.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s staging of Tennessee Williams’ classic “memory play," The Glass Menagerie, is an ambitious portrait of mental illness and tortured familial love. It runs through April 9 in the Quadracci Powerhouse Theat... more

Mar 14, 2017 2:05 PM Theater

16832139_1522922997720836_5144803411253931457_n.jpg.jpe

Tennessee Williams’ classic The Glass Menagerie is given a bare-bones production by The Company of Strangers. It’s directed by Jessica L. Sosnoski and runs through March 4 at The Underground Collaborative. more

Feb 28, 2017 2:14 PM Theater

paw_blvdthatre_a_bytroyfreund.jpg.jpe

The Boulevard Theatre presents the Midwest premiere of John Murrell’s dramatic comedy Taking Shakespeare; The Milwaukee Rep presents American playwright Tennessee Williams’ classic, five-character memory play, The Glass Menagerie; Rebecca H... more

Feb 28, 2017 2:10 PM Performing Arts Weekly

16832139_1522922997720836_5144803411253931457_n.jpg.jpe

This month, The Company of Strangers Theater opens its second show in Milwaukee with a cozy, little staging of The Glass Menagerie in the Underground Collaborative downtown. The Christian theater group looks to stage shows that might not be tradit.. more

Feb 27, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

inreview_mct_a_bypaulruffolo.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of a little-known late work by Tennessee Williams, A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, is a masterful study of loneliness, unlikely companionship and “going on” after dreams are shattered. Directed by ... more

Sep 27, 2016 2:45 PM Theater

paw_mct_(byjohnnienhuis).jpg.jpe

Photo By John Nienhuis

New shows at Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Chamber Theater highlight this week's theater scene in Milwaukee. more

Sep 13, 2016 3:31 PM Performing Arts Weekly

theatrereview_offthewall_courtesyofoffthewall_.jpg.jpe

Off the Wall Theatre’s production of Tennessee Williams’ little-known Camino Real is like a dream that percolates in the mind for years to come. more

Jun 9, 2015 10:07 PM Theater

caminoreal.jpg.jpe

Courtesy: Off the Wall

Off the Wall Theatre’s production of Tennessee Williams’ little-known Camino Real is like a dream that percolates in the mind for years to come. more

Jun 8, 2015 9:12 AM Theater

Uprooted Theatre closes its final season with a carefully rendered production of the Tennessee Williams drama 'Suddenly Last Summer.' more

May 18, 2015 2:20 PM Theater

curtains_caminorealoffthewall.jpg.jpe

Tennessee Williams’ Camino Real feels very much like a fantastic accident. It feels like what happens when a genius accidentally stumbles onto something extremely clever and then runs with it. It’s the type of script that might be maddeningly diff.. more

May 15, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

UPROOTED Theatre will close after its final performance of Tennessee Williams’ Suddenly Last Summer. more

May 5, 2015 9:52 PM Theater

Boulevard Theatre’s season opener finds the troupe on the move—literally. And the change of scenery served the company well last weekend in its limited run of the more

Oct 1, 2014 3:18 PM Theater

intandem.jpg.jpe

The Glass Menagerie, In Tandem’s season opener, remains one of the most elusive of Tennessee Williams’ works, lacking the overt neurotic aggressiveness that so more

Oct 1, 2014 3:14 PM Theater

glass-menagerie-show-image.jpg.jpe

In conjunctionwith their season-opening production of Tennessee William's The Glass Menagerie , In Tandem Theatre will be adding another voice to dialogue surroundingthis classic of the American theatre with a concurrent exhibition in the.. more

Sep 21, 2014 5:52 PM Visual Arts

wht.jpg.jpe

WisconsinHybrid Theatre continues itsold-timey radio spoofs over the airwaves on 91.7 WMSE. Actors play actorsplaying characters from an old Milwaukee that comes straight out of some weird,slightly anachronistic parallel past.Thiscoming week,.. more

Jul 4, 2014 4:52 AM Theater

Legendary playwright Tennessee Williams was born 100 years ago. New theatre company Fresh Page Productions debuts with a program of four shorts and a few journal entries written by the influential storyteller at the Carte Blanche Studio Theatre... more

Sep 6, 2011 1:41 PM Theater

A simple conversation over Facebook turns into a huge project and a couple of Tennessee Williams world premieres as Kyle Queenan and Joshua Devitt unveil Fresh Page Productions' first project in a couple of weeks.I had a chance to sit down wit.. more

Aug 15, 2011 1:48 PM Theater

blogimage15295.jpe

An enormous photo of a smug-looking young man, circa 1930s, looks out at the audience and down on the scene of emotional destruction his past actions have wrought. He is as dominant as the trio of torn souls occupying the stage in Tennessee... more

Jun 29, 2011 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

blogimage13516.jpe

Milwaukee’s Serbian community, numbering about 2,500 prior to World War I, gained in population after World War II. Serbian villagers and political refugees found shelter here through fraternal benevolent lodges formed to aid fellow country... more

Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage11606.jpe

Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea i> travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral more

Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES