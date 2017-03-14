Tennessee Williams
Milwaukee Rep's 'Glass Menagerie' a Gritty Portrait of Mental Illness
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s staging of Tennessee Williams’ classic “memory play," The Glass Menagerie, is an ambitious portrait of mental illness and tortured familial love. It runs through April 9 in the Quadracci Powerhouse Theat... more
Mar 14, 2017 2:05 PM Selena Milewski Theater
A Bare-Bones 'Glass Menagerie' by Company of Strangers
Tennessee Williams’ classic The Glass Menagerie is given a bare-bones production by The Company of Strangers. It’s directed by Jessica L. Sosnoski and runs through March 4 at The Underground Collaborative. more
Feb 28, 2017 2:14 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 3.2.17
The Boulevard Theatre presents the Midwest premiere of John Murrell’s dramatic comedy Taking Shakespeare; The Milwaukee Rep presents American playwright Tennessee Williams’ classic, five-character memory play, The Glass Menagerie; Rebecca H... more
Feb 28, 2017 2:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
A Glass Menagerie with Strangers in a Small Space
This month, The Company of Strangers Theater opens its second show in Milwaukee with a cozy, little staging of The Glass Menagerie in the Underground Collaborative downtown. The Christian theater group looks to stage shows that might not be tradit.. more
Feb 27, 2017 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Light-handed Exploration of Loneliness
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of a little-known late work by Tennessee Williams, A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, is a masterful study of loneliness, unlikely companionship and “going on” after dreams are shattered. Directed by ... more
Sep 27, 2016 2:45 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 9.15
New shows at Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Chamber Theater highlight this week's theater scene in Milwaukee. more
Sep 13, 2016 3:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Tennessee Williams’ Hidden Gem
Off the Wall Theatre’s production of Tennessee Williams’ little-known Camino Real is like a dream that percolates in the mind for years to come. more
Jun 9, 2015 10:07 PM Selena Milewski Theater
The Manipulative Violence of Tennessee Williams
Uprooted Theatre closes its final season with a carefully rendered production of the Tennessee Williams drama 'Suddenly Last Summer.' more
May 18, 2015 2:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Camino Real' at Off the Wall
Tennessee Williams’ Camino Real feels very much like a fantastic accident. It feels like what happens when a genius accidentally stumbles onto something extremely clever and then runs with it. It’s the type of script that might be maddeningly diff.. more
May 15, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Bids Farewell to UPROOTED Theatre
UPROOTED Theatre will close after its final performance of Tennessee Williams’ Suddenly Last Summer. more
May 5, 2015 9:52 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Boulevard Theatre Goes the Distance with ‘Pal Joey’
Boulevard Theatre’s season opener finds the troupe on the move—literally. And the change of scenery served the company well last weekend in its limited run of the more
Oct 1, 2014 3:18 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
The Greatness of ‘The Glass Menagerie’
The Glass Menagerie, In Tandem’s season opener, remains one of the most elusive of Tennessee Williams’ works, lacking the overt neurotic aggressiveness that so more
Oct 1, 2014 3:14 PM Steve Spice Theater
"The Glass Menagerie, A Visual Dialogue" at the 10th Street Gallery
In conjunctionwith their season-opening production of Tennessee William's The Glass Menagerie , In Tandem Theatre will be adding another voice to dialogue surroundingthis classic of the American theatre with a concurrent exhibition in the.. more
Sep 21, 2014 5:52 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Tennessee Williams Spoof On Radio
WisconsinHybrid Theatre continues itsold-timey radio spoofs over the airwaves on 91.7 WMSE. Actors play actorsplaying characters from an old Milwaukee that comes straight out of some weird,slightly anachronistic parallel past.Thiscoming week,.. more
Jul 4, 2014 4:52 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Tennessee Williams with Fresh Page
Legendary playwright Tennessee Williams was born 100 years ago. New theatre company Fresh Page Productions debuts with a program of four shorts and a few journal entries written by the influential storyteller at the Carte Blanche Studio Theatre... more
Sep 6, 2011 1:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Audio Interview: Fresh Page Productions and World Premiere Tennessee Williams Shorts
A simple conversation over Facebook turns into a huge project and a couple of Tennessee Williams world premieres as Kyle Queenan and Joshua Devitt unveil Fresh Page Productions' first project in a couple of weeks.I had a chance to sit down wit.. more
Aug 15, 2011 1:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Tennessee Williams' Trio of Torn Souls
An enormous photo of a smug-looking young man, circa 1930s, looks out at the audience and down on the scene of emotional destruction his past actions have wrought. He is as dominant as the trio of torn souls occupying the stage in Tennessee... more
Jun 29, 2011 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater 1 Comments
