Tenth Street Theatre

bardandbourbonbyjtbackesphotography.jpg.jpe

Bard & Bourbon’s four-show season starts with a toast to William Shakespeare’s 1602 comedy Twelfth Night; performances take place Aug. 31-Sept. 3 at the Tenth Street Theatre. more

Aug 29, 2017 12:06 AM Performing Arts Weekly

coraline.jpg.jpe

Neil Gaiman’s Coraline The Musical makes it to the small stage in enchantingly disorienting melody, thanks to Bad Example Productions at the Tenth Street Theatre. more

Aug 8, 2017 1:35 PM Theater

bareinreview.jpg.jpe

Bare: A Pop Opera, presented by Outskirts Theatre Co., follows a group of high school seniors through issues of self-image, unrequited love, the pressure of parental expectations, faith and sexuality. more

Jul 3, 2017 2:30 PM Theater

bare.jpg.jpe

Outskirts Theatre Company takes the stage of the Tenth Street Theatre this month with a production of the early 2000's coming-of-age drama Bare: A Pop Opera. A very nuanced Ryan Albrechtson stars as Peter--a Catholic high school kid dealing with h.. more

Jul 1, 2017 4:11 AM Theater 1 Comments

paw06292017.jpg.jpe

Outskirts Theatre goes Bare, Third Avenue Playhouse turns Red, Wisconsin Philharmonic takes a hike for veterans, and DanceCircus splashes around Milwaukee’s Lakefront. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:34 PM Performing Arts Weekly

18670748_636847546511009_5673421929731842168_n.jpg.jpe

Katie Merriman takes another shot of liquor onstage. She’s getting a hero’s cheer as she knocks back the liquor. We’re not cheering for the actual act of drinking. There’s nothing terribly heroic in swallowing hard liquor. There’s no danger here e.. more

May 27, 2017 4:32 PM Theater

inreview_intandem_a_bytanyadhein.jpg.jpe

Kudos to actors Nathan Marinan and J. Keegan Siebken, whose mastery and clever voicing of their multiple hand puppets were just as fun to watch as the live actors in In Tandem Theatre’s production of Carnival. more

Apr 25, 2017 2:01 PM Theater

tandembytanyadhein.jpg.jpe

Playwright Donald Margulies examines what’s fair in love and war in Time Stands Still, a powerful play that focuses on Sarah, a photojournalist who’s returned home from Iraq after being injured by an IED blast. It’s currently being shown by... more

Feb 28, 2017 2:07 PM Theater

intandem.jpg.jpe

Time Stands Still “…asks important questions about the world by engaging us in a very personal story," per In Tandem Theatre’s production director Chris Flieller; Danny Polanski directs Outskirts Theatre Company’s production of Love Lett... more

Feb 21, 2017 3:07 PM Performing Arts Weekly

16142532_582595558602875_422045433247323141_n.jpg.jpe

Jan 27, 2017 3:22 PM Theater

inreview_intandem_a_bytanyadhein.jpg.jpe

Holiday Hell is a crazy comedy by Anthony Wood and Mondy Carter currently in production by In Tandem Theatre, with stage direction by Chris Flieller and musical direction by David Bonofiglio. Holiday Hell guarantees outrageous fun and a sli... more

Dec 6, 2016 4:54 PM Theater

inreview_intandem_b_bytanyadhein.jpg.jpe

In In Tandem Theatre’s production of Dracula vs. the Nazis, things get rather confusing and pointless and, even at 90 minutes, it seems too long. Even so, this crowd-pleaser will be part of many theatergoer’s pre-Halloween plans. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:22 PM Theater

operatheatre.jpg.jpe

Thank You. NEXT!, Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s sixth commissioned world premiere in as many seasons, follows 11 of Milwaukee’s finest opera singers as, one by one, they perform a different famous aria in the context of an audition. The “waitin... more

Jun 21, 2016 3:57 PM Classical Music

13043724_1798242350395310_8081876534756687632_n.jpg.jpe

A party at a Manhattan apartment goes bad. A gun is drawn. It is shot. It’s a musical. They’re looking for people for a production of it. All-In Productions will be holding auditions for Andrew Lippa’s The Wild Party midway through next mo.. more

Apr 30, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

theatrereview_intandem_b_(ryanblomquist).jpg.jpe

A nuanced reflection on family and the difficult task of psychologically integrating one’s life experience without allowing the past to dominate the present, In Tandem Theatre’s production of Lamps for My Family presents an interesting view... more

Feb 23, 2016 4:13 PM Theater

theatreprev_blondepoison_photocredtheatreprev_photocred_michael swanson_bluecatz_studio2.jpg.jpe

Play On! Productions, a nonprofit Oregon-based touring company, presents the Midwest premiere of Gail Louw’s one-woman show Blonde Poison at Milwaukee’s Tenth Street Theatre, Jan. 21-23. more

Jan 5, 2016 10:15 PM Theater

12313769_1739962672889945_6111300742058641140_n.jpg.jpe

New York continues to be the New Yorkiest New York ever in Ordinary Days--a musical about New Yorkers in New York doing New York things that singles do in New Yorky ways while being... in New York ! All-In Productions will be staging a pro.. more

Dec 5, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

The View From Here is Timothy Huang’s musical about a novelist moving to New York. The show takes the form of a series of letters to a girl back home. Sound fun? Those interested in seeing the show staged with a decent budget under the power.. more

Oct 10, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

theatrereview_intandem_a_(byryanblomquist.).jpg.jpe

Photo by Ryan Blomquist

In Tandem’s season opener, Bruce Graham’s provocative, prize-winning, dark comedy Any Given Monday, proves a real winner in all respects more

Oct 6, 2015 7:53 PM Theater

theatrereview_stagecloud_a_(byryanblomquist).jpg.jpe

Stagecloud brings a series of clever shorts to the stage this month in its initial offering with The Hyperreality Show: a fun, thoughtful comedic exploration. more

Aug 11, 2015 8:24 PM Theater

