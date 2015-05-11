Tents
A Relaxing Sojourn
The Life of Riley is a little slice ofheaven on earth. You are immediately welcomed by down-to-earth couple Mike andJean Murphy, who have owned the property for twenty-some years. There is afridge full of goodies to greet you, including local h.. more
May 11, 2015 10:00 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Greater Milwaukee Steps Outdoors
Apr 24, 2015 5:30 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula
Wisconsin artist Theodore Czebotar (1915-1996) used to through the Pacific Northwest area every year to complete the images presented in the exhibit “Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula,” more
Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sounds of India at Early Music Now
When it began, Early Music Now concentrated on presenting concerts in Milwaukee by leading performers of the pre-Baroque music of Western Europe—a field of forgotten music that won many new adherents after the 1960s. In more recent years, t... more
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Classical Music