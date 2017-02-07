Terese Agnew
RedLine’s ‘Writing in Stone’ Honors Heroes of Wisconsin History
Artist Terese Agnew, working with Diane Dahl and the Wisconsin Historical Society Press, present “Writing in Stone,” an exhibition that allows visitors to absorb the meaning and purpose of various monuments and the individuals who inspir... more
Feb 7, 2017 3:22 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Terese Agnew’s ‘Writing in Stone’ Awakens Wisconsin’s Storied Past
Terese Agnew’s “Writing in Stone” is open to the public at RedLine Milwaukee Jan. 20-March 25; “Steel: The Cycle of Industry by David Plowden” is on display at the Grohmann Museum Jan. 20-April 30; and Vesna Jovanovic’s exhibition, “M... more
Jan 17, 2017 1:43 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts 1 Comments
A Provocative Gestalt of the Garment Industry
Through Jan. 17, the Museum of Wisconsin Art features Terese Agnew’s monumental quilt artwork Portrait of a Textile Worker (2005). MOWA borrowed the piece from the Museum of Arts and Design in New York following the collapse of a garment fa... more
Sep 18, 2013 1:16 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts