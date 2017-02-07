RSS

Terese Agnew

Artist Terese Agnew, working with Diane Dahl and the Wisconsin Historical Society Press, present “Writing in Stone,” an exhibition that allows visitors to absorb the meaning and purpose of various monuments and the individuals who inspir... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:22 PM Visual Arts

Terese Agnew’s “Writing in Stone” is open to the public at RedLine Milwaukee Jan. 20-March 25; “Steel: The Cycle of Industry by David Plowden” is on display at the Grohmann Museum Jan. 20-April 30; and Vesna Jovanovic’s exhibition, “M... more

Jan 17, 2017 1:43 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

Through Jan. 17, the Museum of Wisconsin Art features Terese Agnew’s monumental quilt artwork Portrait of a Textile Worker (2005). MOWA borrowed the piece from the Museum of Arts and Design in New York following the collapse of a garment fa... more

Sep 18, 2013 1:16 AM Visual Arts

