Terminus
Supernatural Drama in an Intimate Studio Setting
With nothing more than light, shadow and the human voice, three actors weave intertwining stories of drama and supernatural horror onstage as Theatre Gigante presents Mark O’Rowe’s Terminus. more
May 5, 2015 10:02 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theatre Gigante Stages a Three-Part Monologue Early Next Month
The three characters are named A, B and C. Each one of them delivers a monologue in rhyme. Each one tells a story that fits in with the other two. Playwright Mark O’Rowe’s Terminus has all the indicators of a really tightly-woven piece that tells .. more
Apr 18, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theatre Gigante in 2014/2015
AsSeptember approaches, all the little gaps in the upcoming theater season beginto fill-in. Some time ago, Theatre Gigante announced a couple of showsfor the upxoming season that look interesting.Oct.23 - Nov. 8 Theatre Gigantepresents My Dea.. more
Aug 21, 2014 10:03 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
This Week in Milwaukee
Once again Downtown Milwaukee’s four-day Bastille Days celebration commences with the “Storm the Bastille” 5K run/ walk, and once again the health benefits of all that exercise will be summarily undone for many by copious consumption of more
Jul 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Tom Tesions
On what is literally a solo album, Tom Tesions shows how great songs can stand on their own, naked without the cover of elaborate arrangements or production or even a band. Singing and playing acoustic guitar (along with an occasional shake... more
Apr 15, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews