RSS

Terrance Walker

gettyimages_463107721.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

Washington Park Stories is a collaborative exhibit created by MIAD sculpture students and UWM dance and architecture students working with local artists to capture the memories, dreams and beauty of the deteriorating neighborhood. It is available .. more

Feb 27, 2015 4:40 PM Around MKE

aroundmilwaukee_rummagearama.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

This weekend, over 100 stalls and vendors will fill State Fair Park's Wisconsin Products Pavilion for Rummage-A-Rama.The vast selection of collectible, antique and handcrafted items are all brought to you by local business owners, dealers and or.. more

Feb 18, 2015 6:35 PM Around MKE

167640982.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

The Neighborhood House of Milwaukee is offering afamily oriented start to this Valentine's Day with Health Fest 2015. Between 10a.m. and 2 p.m. on Feb. 14, the organization, which has been enriching thelives of Milwaukee residents for 70 years,.. more

Feb 12, 2015 4:41 PM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES