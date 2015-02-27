Terrance Walker
Washington Park at City Hall
Washington Park Stories is a collaborative exhibit created by MIAD sculpture students and UWM dance and architecture students working with local artists to capture the memories, dreams and beauty of the deteriorating neighborhood. It is available .. more
Feb 27, 2015 4:40 PM Terrance Walker Around MKE
Rummage-a-Rama at State Fair Park
This weekend, over 100 stalls and vendors will fill State Fair Park's Wisconsin Products Pavilion for Rummage-A-Rama.The vast selection of collectible, antique and handcrafted items are all brought to you by local business owners, dealers and or.. more
Feb 18, 2015 6:35 PM Terrance Walker Around MKE
Health Fest 2015
The Neighborhood House of Milwaukee is offering afamily oriented start to this Valentine's Day with Health Fest 2015. Between 10a.m. and 2 p.m. on Feb. 14, the organization, which has been enriching thelives of Milwaukee residents for 70 years,.. more
Feb 12, 2015 4:41 PM Terrance Walker Around MKE