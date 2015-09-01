Terrence Coffman
Terrence Coffman at Charles Allis
Wisconsin landscape artist Terrence Coffman displays 40 paintings at the Charles Allis Art Museum through October 11. more
Sep 1, 2015 6:11 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Coffman, Nilsson & Ripple Open At Tory Folliard
On some of the first sunny days this June, the pastweekend offered a smattering of art openings throughout Milwaukee, especiallyin the Historic Third Ward. Friday eveningand all day Saturday the artists attending the exhibitions were available .. more
Jun 10, 2013 12:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
A Christmas Carol
The beloved Charles Dickens novel A Christmas Carol has seen many film adaptations, but that didn’t dissuade director Robert Zemeckis from making his own using motion-capture animation. Like Tom Hanks in The Polar Express, Jim Carrey a,Toda... more
Dec 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee