St. Vincent revolves around the unlikely relationship between a cantankerous old coot, Vincent McKenna (old pro Bill Murray), and a 12-year-old boy, Oliver Bronstein more

Oct 21, 2014 10:21 PM Film Reviews

Russell Crowe appears as the biblical figure Noah, a family man ordered in his visions to build an ark able to withstand an apocalyptic flood. While all around Noah humanity has fallen into a depraved state, he and his wife (Jennifer Connel... more

Mar 28, 2014 12:52 AM Film Clips

This sequel to the 1999 film was conceived at a cast reunion dinner. The reunion concept carried over to a plot that finds the friends reuniting 15 years after college. Taye Diggs returns as protagonist Harper Stewart, with Sanaa Lathan pla... more

Nov 13, 2013 12:13 AM Film Clips

A pair of New Yorkers unites for the purpose of seeking revenge. Colin Farrell appears as Victor, infiltrating a crime empire in order to get close to kingpin Alphonse (Terrence Howard), responsible for destroying Victor's more

Mar 6, 2013 3:35 PM Film Clips

