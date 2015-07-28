RSS

Terrence James Coffman

After winning the grand prize in the Charles Allis Museum’s 2014 “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now” Terrence James Coffman’s work will be featured at the museum in a solo show, “Recent Works By Terrence Coffman,” July 31-Oct. 11... more

Jul 28, 2015 6:09 PM Visual Arts

The Cedarburg Cultural Center is turning 30 and marking the occasion with a mess of events on Saturday, Feb. 7, including the third annual “Paint Your Art Out” live painting event, silent auction and exhibition; “A String of Pearls” g... more

Feb 3, 2015 8:06 PM Visual Arts

Friday, September 10 proved to be an evening featuring artistic success in the Historic Third Ward. At Tory Folliard Gallery, Terrence James Coffman explained the painting process used in his thick impasto oils on canvas featured in the .. more

Oct 2, 2010 1:37 AM Visual Arts

