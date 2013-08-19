Terrence Malick
To the Wonder on Blu-ray
Olga Kurylenko's audition for To the Wonder , she reports in themaking-of documentary included with the film's Blu-ray release, was entirelysilent. Little wonder then that a script was never written for the film; theactors we.. more
Aug 19, 2013 12:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
To the Wonder
No place is more romantic than Paris, and when a couple as attractive as Neil (Ben Affleck) and Marina (Olga Kurylenko) fall in love while walking the quay along the Seine, violins would tremble like heart strings in any more
Apr 15, 2013 1:20 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Predicting the 2012 Oscars
The past played a big role in Hollywood last year, and if Oscar nominations are any measure of public opinion, then a lot of us are either unhappy with the world of now or curious about the way things were. Of the nine nominees for Best Pic... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Tree of Life
After directing a pair of great films, Badlands (1973) and Days of Heaven (1978), Terrence Malick made like J.D. Salinger and disappeared. But unlike the novelist, Malick eventually resurfaced, releasing The Thin Red Line (1998) and The New... more
Jun 13, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Musicians Find Opportunities at Open Mics
Over the past three anda half years, bartender Tim “Timber” Buege has seen th ShepherdExpress ,Music Feature more
Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM Tyler Maas Music Feature