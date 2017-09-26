Terrence McNally
A One Night Stand and Something More
Marcella Kearns and Todd Denning play two people sharing an evening together in 1987 as Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Frankie and Johnny in the Clair De Lune. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune (and on Screen)
Terrence McNally wrote thescreenplay for Frankie and Johnny (1991), drawing it from his 1987 off-Broadwayproduction, Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune . With the help of directorGarry Marshall ( Pretty Woman ), McNally transformed a two-.. more
Sep 25, 2017 1:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Great Stories Come to Life at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre launches its new season with Ira Levin’s popular Deathtrap and a new branding campaign that affirms its commitment to storytelling. more
Aug 8, 2017 2:08 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez A&E Feature
Auditions for SOME MEN
Playwright Terence McNally is probably best-known for Corpus Christie --his controversial stage drama about Jesus and his apostles as gay men in contemporary Texas. His comic drama Some Men is a series of scenes exploring the lives and attit.. more
Feb 10, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s 40th Year
“Don’t lose sight of the seeds but keep pushing forward,” says Artistic Director C. Michael Wright of his goals for Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s 40th season. “If you more
Aug 5, 2014 1:12 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
The Rep’s splendid production of 'Ragtime'
The Milwaukee Rep’s eagerly anticipated production of Ragtime lives up to its promise as an exhilarating, lavishly produced musical version of E. L. Doctorow’s much-praised 1975 novel. As Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements aptly demonstrat... more
Sep 25, 2013 12:32 AM Steve Spice Theater
‘Ragtime’ at the Rep
Nothing in the nature of musical theater demands that it be superficial. Civilization’s first plays, the soul-expanding Greek tragedies, were musicals about nature, society and individual responsibility. more
Sep 5, 2013 4:38 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Off the Wall Juggles Fast-Paced 'Ritz'
Dale Gutzman's Off the Wall Theatre has produced a wide array of plays over the years. Some of its best work has been in the realm of comedy, the direction it heads at summer's end for Terrence McNally's The Ritz... more
Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Talking About Dogs
Holly Hughes' artistic trajectory is a bit difficult to chart. Best known for her connection to work that caused conservative types to question the National Endowment for the Arts, Hughes has been recognized for performance art that is deep... more
Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Ensemble Finesse: Theatrical Tendencies' CORPUS CHRISTI
On a technical end, Theatrical Tendencies’ production of Corpus Christi has strikingly clean feel to it. There’s an overriding sense of crisp precision about the group’s presence at the Milwaukee Gay Arts Center in every detail. Comfortable padd.. more
Mar 12, 2011 8:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Judas In March
The relationship between Jesus of Nazareth and Judas Iscariot carries a lot of weight with some people. The two guys, if they did, in fact, exist in a traditional historical way beyond biblical texts, might have been suprized to find out that peo.. more
Mar 4, 2011 8:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Super Bowl of Socialism
The Super Bowl has become a true televisual non sequitur—a bizarre "Rocky"-style montage mashing together as many divergent strands of American culture as possible.This year's blockbuster was no exception. There was former President Geor more
Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 5 Comments
Confessional Angle Hinders ‘Listening to Van Morrison’
For all of its unforgivable flaws, Greil Marcus’ When That Rough God Goes Riding: Listening to Van Morrison (PublicAffairs) does have an innovative and evocative manner about it. The most significant success is its form. Twenty-three chapte... more
Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
An Opportunity To Be Christ In Texas Onstage In Walker's Point
One of the last controversial plays of the 20th century, Terrence McNally’s Corpus Christi aroused a great deal of anger from people who probably don’t generally attend that much theatre. The play is a re-telling of the story of Jesus Christ set.. more
Sep 10, 2010 9:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The New Loud w/ IfIHadAHiFi
Milwaukee’s New Loud taps the same period of late-’70s/early-’80s British pop and New Wave as The Killers, Franz Ferdinand and countless other NME-approved, assembly line bands. Unlike those groups, though, The New Loud never feels the n more
May 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Third Eye Blind’s Semi-Charmed Second Chance
In the six years since Third Eye Blind released their last album to commercial indifferenc Yes Man ,Music Feature more
May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Current Tendencies
For its "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin" exhibit, the Haggerty Museum of Art has provided separate gallery spaces for each of these 10 artists, who represent a wide range of experiences, mediums and inspirations. Three insta... more
Apr 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Event of the Week: Defending the American Dream Summit
Comingoff of two devastating elections, where the Republicans lost control ofboth houses of Congress and the presidency, the factions within theconservative movement se,Expresso more
Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments