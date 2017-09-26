RSS

Terrence McNally

inreview_mct_bypaulruffolo.jpg

Marcella Kearns and Todd Denning play two people sharing an evening together in 1987 as Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Frankie and Johnny in the Clair De Lune. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Theater

frankieandjohnny.jpg.jpe

Terrence McNally wrote thescreenplay for Frankie and Johnny (1991), drawing it from his 1987 off-Broadwayproduction, Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune . With the help of directorGarry Marshall ( Pretty Woman ), McNally transformed a two-.. more

Sep 25, 2017 1:42 PM I Hate Hollywood

aegateway_mct.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre launches its new season with Ira Levin’s popular Deathtrap and a new branding campaign that affirms its commitment to storytelling. more

Aug 8, 2017 2:08 PM A&E Feature

some men script.jpg.jpe

Playwright Terence McNally is probably best-known for Corpus Christie --his controversial stage drama about Jesus and his apostles as gay men in contemporary Texas. His comic drama Some Men is a series of scenes exploring the lives and attit.. more

Feb 10, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

masterclass.jpg.jpe

“Don’t lose sight of the seeds but keep pushing forward,” says Artistic Director C. Michael Wright of his goals for Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s 40th season. “If you more

Aug 5, 2014 1:12 AM A&E Feature

rep.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep’s eagerly anticipated production of Ragtime lives up to its promise as an exhilarating, lavishly produced musical version of E. L. Doctorow’s much-praised 1975 novel. As Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements aptly demonstrat... more

Sep 25, 2013 12:32 AM Theater

msb_1513v2small.jpg.jpe

Nothing in the nature of musical theater demands that it be superficial. Civilization’s first plays, the soul-expanding Greek tragedies, were musicals about nature, society and individual responsibility. more

Sep 5, 2013 4:38 PM A&E Feature

Dale Gutzman's Off the Wall Theatre has produced a wide array of plays over the years. Some of its best work has been in the realm of comedy, the direction it heads at summer's end for Terrence McNally's The Ritz... more

Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage19263.jpe

Holly Hughes' artistic trajectory is a bit difficult to chart. Best known for her connection to work that caused conservative types to question the National Endowment for the Arts, Hughes has been recognized for performance art that is deep... more

Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

On a technical end, Theatrical Tendencies’ production of Corpus Christi has strikingly clean feel to it. There’s an overriding sense of crisp precision about the group’s presence at the Milwaukee Gay Arts Center in every detail. Comfortable padd.. more

Mar 12, 2011 8:18 PM Theater

The relationship between Jesus of Nazareth and Judas Iscariot carries a lot of weight with some people. The two guys, if they did, in fact, exist in a traditional historical way beyond biblical texts, might have been suprized to find out that peo.. more

Mar 4, 2011 8:51 PM Theater

The Super Bowl has become a true televisual non sequitur—a bizarre "Rocky"-style montage mashing together as many divergent strands of American culture as possible.This year's blockbuster was no exception. There was former President Geor more

Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

blogimage12482.jpe

For all of its unforgivable flaws, Greil Marcus’ When That Rough God Goes Riding: Listening to Van Morrison (PublicAffairs) does have an innovative and evocative manner about it. The most significant success is its form. Twenty-three chapte... more

Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Books

One of the last controversial plays of the 20th century, Terrence McNally’s Corpus Christi aroused a great deal of anger from people who probably don’t generally attend that much theatre. The play is a re-telling of the story of Jesus Christ set.. more

Sep 10, 2010 9:43 AM Theater

blogimage6621.jpe

Milwaukee’s New Loud taps the same period of late-’70s/early-’80s British pop and New Wave as The Killers, Franz Ferdinand and countless other NME-approved, assembly line bands. Unlike those groups, though, The New Loud never feels the n more

May 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6619.jpe

In the six years since Third Eye Blind released their last album to commercial indifferenc Yes Man ,Music Feature more

May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage6340.jpe

For its "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin" exhibit, the Haggerty Museum of Art has provided separate gallery spaces for each of these 10 artists, who represent a wide range of experiences, mediums and inspirations. Three insta... more

Apr 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Comingoff of two devastating elections, where the Republicans lost control ofboth houses of Congress and the presidency, the factions within theconservative movement se,Expresso more

Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES