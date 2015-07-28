RSS

Picking up where the band Terrior Bute left off, the synth/drums duo (ORB) takes a proggy turn on their new album. more

Jul 28, 2015 8:52 PM Local Music

Trainwreck has plenty of laughs, but it never quite fulfills its potential.  more

Jul 28, 2015 2:36 AM Around MKE

One of the most savvy things we can do to protect our planet is to expose our children to the wonders of nature. But as we all know, children are spending less time outdoors and more time indoors with their games and gadgets. So how do we encourag.. more

Aug 9, 2011 7:57 PM Health & Wellness

Wow. For an allegedly self-made multimillionaire plastics manufacturer who worships the free market, Ron Johnson really knows how to use government programs to his advantage. There’s a long list of government programs that have helped J.. more

Oct 19, 2010 7:45 PM Daily Dose

Riverwest has long been one of the city’s most diverse and artistically active neighborhoods, with a thriving music scene that flourishes in part because of the neighborhood’s unique makeup, and partly in spite of it. There are certainly pl... more

Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Precedents exist for making punk rock out of synthesizers, but recent history hasn't produced many albums worth hearing. Milwaukee synth-punk trio Terrior Bute bucks the trend, though, with a sophomore disc that is worth a listen for its ut... more

Jul 6, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Although attendance was up at this year's South by Southwest music conference, ticket sale City Pages ,Cover Story more

Mar 25, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 20 Comments

There's a lot of room for accidents in Terrior Bute's sound.For the Milwaukee group's outdoor performance in front of a vegan-friendlygreasy spoon in Austin yesterday, their spastic synth-pop was accented bystatic, feedback and loud, uncontro.. more

Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Thesubgenres of acid house and ambient electronica have produced sonic wallpaperby the y The Dream ,CD Reviews more

Jul 21, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

All grinding guitars, discount-Casio beats, disorganized clatter, disembodied blips and nasally call-and-response shouts, Los Angeles' The Mae Shi revel in their art school obnoxiousness, spinning it against the odds into hooky gold. Rising stars... more

Jul 8, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

