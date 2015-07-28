Terrior Bute
(ORB) Score a Synthy Prog Opus on ‘Inside Voices’
Picking up where the band Terrior Bute left off, the synth/drums duo (ORB) takes a proggy turn on their new album. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:52 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Reviewed in 60 Seconds: Trainwreck
Trainwreck has plenty of laughs, but it never quite fulfills its potential. more
Jul 28, 2015 2:36 AM Steve Cuff Around MKE
Citizen Science Projects: Opportunities for Children to Combine Technology With Nature
One of the most savvy things we can do to protect our planet is to expose our children to the wonders of nature. But as we all know, children are spending less time outdoors and more time indoors with their games and gadgets. So how do we encourag.. more
Aug 9, 2011 7:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Some of Ron Johnson’s PACUR Employees Are on BadgerCare
Wow. For an allegedly self-made multimillionaire plastics manufacturer who worships the free market, Ron Johnson really knows how to use government programs to his advantage. There’s a long list of government programs that have helped J.. more
Oct 19, 2010 7:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Terrior Bute @ Riverwest Fest
Riverwest has long been one of the city’s most diverse and artistically active neighborhoods, with a thriving music scene that flourishes in part because of the neighborhood’s unique makeup, and partly in spite of it. There are certainly pl... more
Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Terrior Bute
Precedents exist for making punk rock out of synthesizers, but recent history hasn't produced many albums worth hearing. Milwaukee synth-punk trio Terrior Bute bucks the trend, though, with a sophomore disc that is worth a listen for its ut... more
Jul 6, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The 2009 SXSW Wrap-Up
Although attendance was up at this year's South by Southwest music conference, ticket sale City Pages ,Cover Story more
Mar 25, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 20 Comments
Terrior Bute's Bloody SXSW Spectacle
There's a lot of room for accidents in Terrior Bute's sound.For the Milwaukee group's outdoor performance in front of a vegan-friendlygreasy spoon in Austin yesterday, their spastic synth-pop was accented bystatic, feedback and loud, uncontro.. more
Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Orb
Thesubgenres of acid house and ambient electronica have produced sonic wallpaperby the y The Dream ,CD Reviews more
Jul 21, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
The Mae Shi and More
All grinding guitars, discount-Casio beats, disorganized clatter, disembodied blips and nasally call-and-response shouts, Los Angeles' The Mae Shi revel in their art school obnoxiousness, spinning it against the odds into hooky gold. Rising stars... more
Jul 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee