“The basis for all fear is ignorance. And ignorance promotes hatred. And hatred promotes violence.” more

Feb 7, 2017 5:48 PM News Features 2 Comments

The Democratic convention just showed us the multiracial face of America as it exists today. The Republican nominee continues to show us the vile, twisted face of racism and bigotry in America. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:28 PM Taking Liberties 41 Comments

WWE wrestling mobs are actually better behaved and its events are far too professionally organized to be torn apart by the nightly disasters of the Republican convention. more

Jul 26, 2016 2:59 PM Taking Liberties 11 Comments

Republicans say they worry about everyday Americans losing their Constitutional rights. What? The right to stockpile enormous arsenals of weapons of mass murder? more

Dec 8, 2015 9:35 PM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

At a serious time for our nation and for the world, we all have the misfortune of living through what can only be described as a Republican Party meltdown of racial and religious hatred. more

Nov 24, 2015 7:22 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

This is a tale of two presidents—the one we hope we have and the one we actually have. It is also a tale of two kinds of violence—the surgical more

Jun 20, 2013 5:38 PM News Features

No doubt the degraded quality of congressional oversight astonishes Thomas Pickering, the distinguished American diplomat who oversaw the State Department's more

May 27, 2013 11:08 PM News Features

Less than four months after Barack Obama's inauguration, the right-wing propaganda machine is already promoting the only imaginable conclusion to a Democratic administration that dares to achieve a second term more

May 13, 2013 1:38 AM News Features

What can Americans learn from the bitter debate over the gun reform bill?Perhaps the most obvious lesson is that the leadership of the National Rifle Association, the Gun Owners of more

Apr 21, 2013 8:37 PM News Features

Can you hear yourself think? Can you manage more than bursts of confusion and anger? Can you feel your own humanity anymore? I'll admit it—I've had trouble this week, too. After an explosion like the one in Boston more

Apr 19, 2013 4:00 PM News Features

No doubt President Obama was deeply stung over the weekend to hear Dick Cheney criticize his new national security team. At a Wyoming Republican Party dinner, the former vice president briskly dismissed Obama's choices more

Feb 14, 2013 3:50 PM News Features

Four years into his presidency, Barack Obama's political formula should be obvious. He gives fabulous speeches teeming with popular liberal ideas, often refuses to take the actions necessary to realize those ideas and then more

Jan 25, 2013 11:01 AM News Features

With the Republican right persisting in baseless persecution of Susan Rice, the U.N. Ambassador who may replace departing Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, it has left President Obama little choice but to move ahead with her nomination. I... more

Dec 3, 2012 8:00 AM News Features

It is extremely difficult to wrap one's mind around the idea of losing a loved one to an act of terror. Playwright Deborah Brevoort attempts to express that pain in The Women of Lockerbie, a theatrical fusion of contemporary more

Nov 14, 2012 4:49 PM Theater

During the festival of falsehood held by Republicans in Tampa, Fla., a few weeks ago, perhaps the very biggest lie emanated from the mouth of Jeb Bush, the Florida politician, entrepreneur and potential heir to the GOP presidential dynasty.... more

Sep 17, 2012 10:45 AM News Features

When a democracy functions properly, media revelations of executive branch misconduct typically result... more

Jun 8, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

From the Memoirs of a Non-Enemy Combatant (Viking Adult) is Alex Gilvarry's fictional indictment of Homeland Security's post-9/11 paranoia. The book's hero, Boyet (“Boy”) Hernandez, is a rising star in the gossamer world of haut more

May 22, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Nothing aggravates Republicans like seeing nasty, effective tactics upon which they have so long relied being... more

May 7, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

Over the years, Hollywood has produced a number of meaningful movies about the deadly more

Feb 16, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature

I write this at my own peril. I plan on flying out to Boston in August to visit my family. The Transportation Security Agency has put CNN reporter Drew Griffin on the terrorist watch list. Why him and not, say, the more sinister sounding Wolf Bli.. more

Jul 17, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

