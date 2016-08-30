RSS

Terry Witkowski

In the midst of a citywide conversion about reducing tension between the police and the community, the Milwaukee Common Council released its “Public Safety Action Plan,” which offers no new programs for actually improving police-communit... more

We are asking Shepherd readers to support some very accomplished candidates for Milwaukee Common Council in the April 5 general election. more

Sleepy Uncas Avenue on the South Side of Milwaukee is now the center of a swirling controversy surrounding the construction of an eight-bed facility with a 16-car parking lot and the placement of long-hospitalized mentally ill individuals, ... more

Although its mission is to grant Milwaukee residents oversight of the fire and police departments, the Fire and Police Commission (FPC) is coming under fire for its lack of public input—specifically, its limited public vetting of nominees t... more

An independent audit of the Milwaukee Police Department’s (MPD) crime data showed that, contrary to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s reporting, the department did not manipulate statistics to paint a rosier picture more

Milwaukee Alderman Terry Witkowski and Richard Pfeiffer are vying to represent District 13 on the Milwaukee Common Council. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 13? Verify your voter registration an.. more

On the surface, the protagonist, Doctor Parnassus(Christopher Plummer), is an anachronist The Imaginarium of Doctor ,Film more

In the late ’80s, Gerard was one of Milwaukee’s most popular R&B ensembles, but these days it’s mostly remembered as the launching pad for breakout star Eric Benet. Tonight that band reunites, Benet included, but the occasion is a sad on more

What's more iffy than a major web site editing the historical record by "unpublishing" all the posts that refer to their one-time friend? Me, using this blog to link to my Columbia Journalism Review story about it. more

According to Alderman Terry Witkowski, hisSouth Side Milwaukee district has “proble What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,News Features more

