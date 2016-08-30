Terry Witkowski
Will More Cops Make Milwaukee Safer?
In the midst of a citywide conversion about reducing tension between the police and the community, the Milwaukee Common Council released its “Public Safety Action Plan,” which offers no new programs for actually improving police-communit... more
Aug 30, 2016 4:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 22 Comments
Milwaukee Common Council Endorsements
We are asking Shepherd readers to support some very accomplished candidates for Milwaukee Common Council in the April 5 general election. more
Mar 29, 2016 5:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
Abele Administration’s $5 Million No-Bid Contract for Residential Facility Stirs Controversy
Sleepy Uncas Avenue on the South Side of Milwaukee is now the center of a swirling controversy surrounding the construction of an eight-bed facility with a 16-car parking lot and the placement of long-hospitalized mentally ill individuals, ... more
Dec 15, 2015 10:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission Slowly Opens Up to the Community
Jul 11, 2013 9:07 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Aldermen Call for More Public Input on Fire and Police Commission Nominees
Although its mission is to grant Milwaukee residents oversight of the fire and police departments, the Fire and Police Commission (FPC) is coming under fire for its lack of public input—specifically, its limited public vetting of nominees t... more
Jan 29, 2013 10:37 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Outside Audit Finds MPD Did Not Manipulate Crime Data
An independent audit of the Milwaukee Police Department’s (MPD) crime data showed that, contrary to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s reporting, the department did not manipulate statistics to paint a rosier picture more
Jan 10, 2013 1:12 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Candidates for Milwaukee Common Council, District 13: Pfeiffer v. Witkowski
Milwaukee Alderman Terry Witkowski and Richard Pfeiffer are vying to represent District 13 on the Milwaukee Common Council. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 13? Verify your voter registration an.. more
Mar 7, 2012 7:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
On the surface, the protagonist, Doctor Parnassus(Christopher Plummer), is an anachronist The Imaginarium of Doctor ,Film more
Jan 4, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Reunion Concert for Beccee w/ Eric Benet
In the late ’80s, Gerard was one of Milwaukee’s most popular R&B ensembles, but these days it’s mostly remembered as the launching pad for breakout star Eric Benet. Tonight that band reunites, Benet included, but the occasion is a sad on more
Sep 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Unpublishing and other questionable blog practices
What's more iffy than a major web site editing the historical record by "unpublishing" all the posts that refer to their one-time friend? Me, using this blog to link to my Columbia Journalism Review story about it. more
Jul 10, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Candidates on Business, Airport and Freeway
According to Alderman Terry Witkowski, hisSouth Side Milwaukee district has “proble What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,News Features more
Mar 21, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features