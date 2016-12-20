Tess
Tess Serves Upscale American Food, Tap Beer and Peace and Quiet
Tess is a lovely spot. Tucked away a few blocks northwest of the Lower East Side’s loudness, it’s a perfectly quiet spot tucked into an unassuming place in a primarily residential neighborhood. The menu offers three courses featuring upscal... more
Dec 20, 2016 1:51 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Dining Out
6 New Milwaukee Restaurants To Be Open for Spring
Photo by Seclusive Nature, Flickr CCWith Spring weather on its way soon, it's time to get out ofthe house and try some new restaurants. Here is the latest news and openingsaround Milwaukee.Urban Beets Cafe& Juicery has opened at 1401 N. MLK D.. more
Mar 4, 2016 5:37 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
The almighty Wisconsin fish fry—traditionally comprised of battered fish, french fries or potato pancakes, coleslaw, a slice of rye bread, a side of tartar sauce and one or two slices of lemon—is a source of civic pride here in Milwaukee, a... more
