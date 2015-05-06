Test
Children’s Auditions Approaching for 40th Anniversary Rep 'Christmas Carol'
May 6, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Test Soundtrack Evokes the ‘80s
Director Chris Johnson’s film about dancers andAIDS in ‘80s San Francisco, Test ,benefits from a score that suggests the music of that era while sidesteppingnostalgic clichés. When commissioned for the project, Welsh-born composer.. more
Jun 29, 2014 1:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Innocent Bystanders Want to Know
Sure, it wasn't great that the Brewers lost their opening series to the team that ended their 2011 season... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Cleared, But Not Cleared Up
On the baseball field the meaning is obvious. Now that Ryan Braun has won his appeal of a positive drug-test finding and avoided a 50-game suspension, the Brewers are absolute favorites to repeat as National League Central champions... more
Mar 1, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Gigante Looking For Lear Impressions
This November, Theatre Gigante is doing its own unique adaptation of Shakespeare’s King Lear. The show is set to feature James Butchart, Leslie Fitzwater, John Kishline, Jennifer Rupp, Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson.Of course, trying to gain .. more
Sep 1, 2010 12:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mac Lethal
Like a lot of peers weaned on ’90s hip-hop, Missouri rapper Mac Lethal doesn’t much care for the direction commercial rap has headed over the last decade. On his Rhymesayers debut album, 2007’s 11:11 , Mac Lethal spits extended more
Apr 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Admirals vs. Bulldogs
Got a tattoo? Then you can save $4 off your ticket to see the Milwaukee Admirals play the Hamilton Bulldogs tonight as part of the Admirals’ Tattoo Night promotion. After the game, a pair of Admirals players will be signing autographs.,Toda... more
Jan 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Thereare two surefire ways to climb the country charts: Sing a big balladfor the ladies or make a fun, goofy novelty song for the masses. BlakeShelton, a regular fixture on the charts, is adept at both. Sheltonoffsets his sensitive cowboy p... more
Jan 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Braveheart
Mel Gibson’s 1995 historical epic Braveheart, in which the director plays Scottish Independence warrior William Wallace, won a slew of Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, sparked a resurgence of historical epics, and e... more
Aug 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Pirates
The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their home stand against the Pittsburgh Pirates this afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
George Benson
Few performers have had a career more varied than George Benson, the Pittsburgh native who began in the 1960s as an instrumental jazz guitarist—earning lofty comparisons to Django Reinhardt, playing with Miles Davis and recording a lauded, ... more
Aug 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Adam
When Adam meets his attractive new neighbor, Beth (Rose Byrne), in the basement laundry ro Adam ,Film more
Aug 24, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
To Err Is Human
Before heading to the other RAM on Northwestern Avenue, I strolled around and stumbled upo other ,Art more
Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts 1 Comments
Fame
The story behind David De Silva and Alan Parker’s 1980 film Fame, about high school kids hoping for a big break on stage, proved so popular that it’s been adapted into a long-running TV series, then a stage musical, then a flash-in-the-,Tod... more
Jul 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Etiquette w/ Quinn Scharber and The…
In 2002, The Etiquette were nicely positioning themselves as Milwaukee’s answer to The Strokes. On the strength of Ages, a hyper-catchy EP that however accidentally coincided with the era’s rock revival, The Etiquette captured the ear of mu... more
Jul 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Festa Italiana
For its 32nd year, Festa Italiana pays tribute to fairy-tale author Carlo Collodi’s most enduring creation, Pinocchio, an endearing wooden puppet with a Sarah Palin-esque penchant for stretching the truth. A team of world champion sculptors... more
Jul 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pat McCurdy
Area favorite Pat McCurdy plays a show at Shank Hall tonight at 8 p.m. It’s a safe bet that this popular Wisconsin musician/comedian, who sings from the perspective of a beer-loving Midwesterner, will,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Gufs
True to their roots, The Gufs almost always play at least several Milwaukee shows a year, but the alternative-rockers have been particularly active in 2008 to celebrate their 20th anniversary. This summer t,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The MSO Plays the Music of The Eagles
Sorry, Eagles fans: Tonight’s Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra “The Music of the Eagles” concert at the Riverside Theater has been canceled due to “travel restrictions.” ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Crüe Fest
Crüe Fest! Bayahh! Be there: Marcus Amphitheater, 5 p.m. Mötley Crüe will do their rowdy Bayahhhhhhhh ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee