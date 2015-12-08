RSS

Testa Rosa

From politically charged experimental hip-hop to free-spirited rock ’n’ roll, here are the 2015 Milwaukee albums you need to hear. more

Dec 8, 2015 8:17 PM Music Feature 4 Comments

Photo by Kat Schleicher

Testa Rosa took their time getting around to their third album, Testa Rosa III, but once the songs came, they came fast. more

Aug 25, 2015 8:43 PM Local Music

Of all the great songwriters of the last half century, Patti Smith is one of the most unknowable. That’s not because Smith is particularly private or her work is evasive or more

Oct 14, 2014 12:22 AM Music Feature

Earlier this summer brothers Scott and Brian Wooldridge passed the cup around on Kickstarter to raise money for two projects at once: their seventh album as the Wooldridge Brothers, and a mostly acoustic debut solo album for Scott. They succeeded,.. more

Jul 17, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

For rock songwriters, middle age is the topic less taken. Great novelists have long made the subject their own, but rock still perceives itself as a young person’s game—even if many of the bestselling touring acts haven’t seen the sunny sid... more

Mar 5, 2014 1:45 AM Local Music

Iâm seeing three musicals the weekend after next. THREE. And although this is quite a few to be opening on the same week, there are always more shows opening-up just a bit further out. The same weekend that Sunsetâs Drowsy Chaperone, Off The.. more

Jul 5, 2011 1:46 PM Theater

Windfall Theatre is looking to cast for a dinner party. The party in question is called Omnium Gatherum. It was written several years ago by Theresa Rebeck and Alexandra Gersten-Vassilaros. The premise is simple: a hostess/domestic tycoon in the.. more

Jun 23, 2011 2:08 PM Theater

The upstart Milwaukee pop-punk/bubblegum hardcore group Monday Revival have posted their first demo release to their Bandcamp page, Pop Punk Takeover, nine minutes of happy punk that sounds like it was recorded on a cell phone but should nonethele.. more

Jan 7, 2011 5:49 PM On Music

A man out of time, Canada’s Rick Miller has composed, produced, performed and recorded since the early ’80s. But his fourth solo CD, Falling Through Rainbows, confirms that his real musical influences come from the ’70s. Featuring a fuzz more

Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

The Wildbirds, an Appleton ensemble that spun dirty blues into tidy, rootsy pop songs, was one of the area’s most commercially promising bands, but the group’s time together was cut short by an abrupt break-up after a tour behind the group&... more

Jun 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Shepherd Express ,Cover Story more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

Death Cab For Cutie’s 1998 studio debut, Something About Airplanes, reissued last fall for its 10th anniversary, introduced yet another charming little Pacific Northwest infinitely indebted to Built to Spill’s wobbly, heartsick guitar-pop. ... more

Apr 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Feb 26, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 3 Comments

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

