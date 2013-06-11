RSS
Testosterone
Mad-Dog Sports Fans
No one knows if new Bucks coach Larry Drew is the answer to the team’s problems, but he’s already disappointed mad-dog sports fans by promising to be a decent more
Jun 11, 2013 10:46 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Birth Control Pills and Sex Drive
This question is in regards to the side effects of the birth control pill, specifically the loss of sex drive. After discontinuation of the pill, how long should one expect to wait for sex drive to return? Does the sex drive return to pre-p... more
May 31, 2012 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
The Drug-Testing-Industrial Complex
The Ryan Braun case raises plenty of questions about the rules of baseball, all right, just not the one sportswriters... more
Mar 6, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments
