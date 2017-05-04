Texas
Kinky Friedman @ Shank Hall
Country journeyman Kinky Friedman delivered a night of bawdy laughs and pervasive sadness at his return to Shank Hall. more
May 4, 2017 1:46 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Money Chicha: Echo en Mexico (Vampisoul)
Chicha was a genre that developed in 1960s Latin America as native musicians overheard the distant sounds of rock and got their hands on fuzz boxes and distortion devices. Money Chicha are contemporary revivalists, exploring the exotic timb... more
Aug 9, 2016 3:34 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Waltz Across Taxes
Art Kumbalek talks about the Presidential race. more
Apr 12, 2016 2:47 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Are Politicians who Cut Food Stamps and Deny Health Access Truly ‘Pro-Life’?
When Wendy Davis proclaimed that she is “pro-life”—a description long since appropriated by conservatives opposed to abortion rights—the right-wing media more
Nov 10, 2013 5:08 PM Joe Conason News Features
Overdue Questions: What Might Be Missing From Bush's Presidential Library
Like all such monuments that former presidents construct to edify the public, the George W. Bush Presidential Center—opened with great ceremony in Texas last week—is mounted from its subject's point of view. more
May 3, 2013 3:41 PM Joe Conason News Features
Film Clips
Current film descriptions. more
Jan 18, 2013 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Wisconsin Pimento Cheese, By Way of Texas
Wisconsin may be America’s cheese capitol, but when it comes to at least one kind of cheese, the South has our state beat. Pimento cheese is popular throughout Southern states, readily available not only in grocery stores more
Dec 18, 2012 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview 1 Comments
You Get What You Pay For
Just as the Brewers blazed into the thick of the playoff race, Frank was off on another trip—and out of touch completely after a quick review of the Packers-Bears game. But a few days earlier another football topic got a wide-ranging discus... more
Sep 18, 2012 1:15 PM Frank Clines More Sports
2012 SXSW Recap: A Very Crowded Party
It's not entirely clear what the annual South By Southwest music festival accomplishes anymore. Once an industry shindig where buzz bands played in hopes of landing a record deal, the four-day event (10 days, counting the film and interacti... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Music Feature
'Greater Tuna' Delivers Laughs at Sunset Playhouse
One of the most surefire comedies of the past 30 years, Greater Tuna has become almost an industry. Greater Tuna and its several sequels have been staged so many times around the country that one might be forgiven for wondering whether the.... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
'Greater Tuna' Arrives at Sunset Playhouse
Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard's Greater Tuna seems like an unlikely success story. There is very little that is novel or original about the play—essentially, it is a sketch comedy show featuring two guys in a variety of roles in ... more
Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Uecker undergoing second surgery today
Bob Uecker is undergoing a second surgery today to repair a tear at the site of the valve replacement he had midway through last baseball season.The surgery will have Uecker down for at least another eight weeks but he says he'll be ready for Spr.. more
Oct 19, 2010 6:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Voxtrot Break Up, After "Instantaneous Decay"
Apr 26, 2010 11:45 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Rent
A modern interpretation of Puccini’s La Boheme, Billy Aronson and Jonathan Larson’s 1993 musical Rent is one of the decade’s defining theatrical works, a very contemporary exploration of the life of young, urban countercult,Today in Milw more
Nov 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Key Is Subtlety
In Airdrie, Alberta, in January, police officers responded to a report from Ralp The Tennessean ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Mar 25, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Mea Culpa Monday: Pot calling the kettle Elliott Spitzer edition
Commenting on the Elliott Spitzer scandal for CNN, former U.S. Attorney (and current political analyst) Kendall Coffey noted "This is not survivable unless the U.S. attorney gets up and says tomorrow they're not going to bring criminal charges, an.. more
Mar 17, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Marilyn Manson
Although he has seen much of his relevance dwindle since his heyday in the late ’90 Eat Me, Drink Me ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee