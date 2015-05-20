Textiles
Monument Square Art Festival Returns to Downtown Racine May 30 & 31
On Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31, one of Wisconsin’s oldest and most respected fine art festivals will take place in Downtown Racine. The Monument Square Art Festival presents85 artists from around the country exhibiting works in a variety.. more
May 20, 2015 7:27 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Dusty Medical Records Announces Its Return with the Dusty Medical Festival
Remember Dusty Medical Records? During the mid-to-late '00s, the Milwaukee label released some of the city's strongest garage/punk/rock records (and quite a few good ones from outside of the city, too), but save for an occasional release, the labe.. more
Dec 9, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
'Uncommon' Works at the Museum of Wisconsin Art
The tie that binds the artists of Uncommon Threads: Contemporary Wisconsin Textiles, now on view at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, is the versatility of fabric as an art medium. Some artists approach textiles with traditional practices... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Who Was Looking Out for O’Donnell Parking Structure?
In the aftermath of the tragedy at O’Donnell Park in June, questions are being raised about the county’s stewardship of its properties.Funds were cut out of two recent budgets for routine building inspections. And despite lawsuits over the ... more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Dermond Peterson’s Stunning, Milwaukee-Made Textiles
Some of the most stunning textiles sold across the country are created by hand in a studio on National Avenue. Dermond Peterson Design, created in 2001 by Susan Peterson and her sister Sandra Dermond, adorns the choicest of boutiques and de... more
Feb 8, 2010 12:00 AM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff