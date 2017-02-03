Thai Bar-B-Que
Silver City Restaurants Team Up for “Phobruary
Pho is the perfect meal for a cold, Milwaukee winterevening. The rice noodles, mixed with fresh herbs, garnishes and thinly slicedbeef, chicken or whatever protein source you prefer, all sitting in a warm broth,can brighten up even the bleak.. more
Feb 3, 2017 8:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Thai Bar-B-Que: From Mild through Spicy (and Everything in Between)
A familiar fixture in the Silver City neighborhood on Milwaukee’s South Side, Thai Bar-B-Que Restaurant has continued to serve traditional Thai cuisine from its modest location since opening in 2006. more
Jan 28, 2015 5:10 PM Emily Patti Dining Out 1 Comments
Dog Sees God in Waukesha
Waukesha’sOutskirts Theatre Company opens the first show of its inaugural seasonthis month as it presents Bert V. Royals’ Dog Sees God: Confessions of aTeenage Blockhead. It’s an interesting choice for an opening show—acoming of age story with.. more
Aug 8, 2014 8:45 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A World of Food in Silver City
The melding of cultures can come by commercial force or more natural means. Shopping mall food courts illustrate the impulse to offer consumers international variety at a mostly middling level. But for a fascinating, organic mingling of eth... more
Oct 23, 2013 12:46 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
Thai Bar-B-Que Deservedly Popular
Thai Bar-B-Que is one of the best Thai restaurants in the area, with a menu featuring items from Issan and Laos. Issan, also spelled Isan, is the northeast region of Thailand, adjacent to the border of Laos. Issan is known for serving the ... more
Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
American Rose—A Nation Laid Bare: The Life and Times of Gypsy Rose Lee (Random House), by Karen Abbott
Gypsy Rose Lee (1911-1970) was America’s most infamous woman—a shrewd, intelligent, sexually provocative Madonna of her day. It’s hard to come to grips with exactly why that was the case in Karen Abbott’s biography, a well-written more
Jan 3, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books