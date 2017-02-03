RSS

Thai Bar-B-Que

vientianenoodleshoppho.jpg.jpe

Pho is the perfect meal for a cold, Milwaukee winterevening. The rice noodles, mixed with fresh herbs, garnishes and thinly slicedbeef, chicken or whatever protein source you prefer, all sitting in a warm broth,can brighten up even the bleak.. more

Feb 3, 2017 8:25 PM Around MKE

diningout_thaibbq.jpg.jpe

Rachel Buth

A familiar fixture in the Silver City neighborhood on Milwaukee’s South Side, Thai Bar-B-Que Restaurant has continued to serve traditional Thai cuisine from its modest location since opening in 2006. more

Jan 28, 2015 5:10 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

dogseesgod_0171lg-2.jpg.jpe

Waukesha’sOutskirts Theatre Company opens the first show of its inaugural seasonthis month as it presents Bert V. Royals’ Dog Sees God: Confessions of aTeenage Blockhead. It’s an interesting choice for an opening show—acoming of age story with.. more

Aug 8, 2014 8:45 AM Theater

dining1.jpg.jpe

The melding of cultures can come by commercial force or more natural means. Shopping mall food courts illustrate the impulse to offer consumers international variety at a mostly middling level. But for a fascinating, organic mingling of eth... more

Oct 23, 2013 12:46 AM Dining Preview

blogimage19587.jpe

Thai Bar-B-Que is one of the best Thai restaurants in the area, with a menu featuring items from Issan and Laos. Issan, also spelled Isan, is the northeast region of Thailand, adjacent to the border of Laos. Issan is known for serving the ... more

Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage13471.jpe

Gypsy Rose Lee (1911-1970) was America’s most infamous woman—a shrewd, intelligent, sexually provocative Madonna of her day. It’s hard to come to grips with exactly why that was the case in Karen Abbott’s biography, a well-written more

Jan 3, 2011 12:00 AM Books

