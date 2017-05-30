RSS

Thai Food

A review of Peking Chef, the Milwaukee area’s only restaurant regularly serving Indonesian food. more

May 30, 2017 2:37 PM Dining Out 2 Comments

Serving traditional Laotian and Thai fare, the bustling Silver City restaurant, Vientiane Noodle Shop, offers food that is generously portioned and affordably priced. more

Mar 28, 2017 1:18 PM Short Order

Oakland Avenue’s Thai Kitchen (2851 N. Oakland Ave.) is a quiet, homey restaurant with a dozen tables. The food is plentiful, inexpensive and authentic. Service is quick and friendly. more

Mar 21, 2017 3:41 PM Short Order

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Rice N Roll Bistro, the newest in the row of ethnic restaurants on Farwell Avenue, is a great addition to the East Side. The Asian fusion of sushi and Thai is a great combination with many choices. more

Jan 5, 2016 9:25 PM Dining Out

The Elephant Café, a sister restaurant to EE-Sane, has an extensive menu using fresh and traditional Thai ingredients and many dishes with ginger and Thai basil. more

Mar 11, 2015 12:26 AM Dining Out

A casual Thai and Japanese fusion restaurant called Rice N' Roll Bistrowill be opening in early 2015 at 1953 N. Farwell in the former House of CornedBeef spot. Owners and chefs Tony Karaneekit and J.J. Lertsinsongserm, both fromThailand, have p.. more

Jan 8, 2015 3:31 PM Around MKE

Mr. Wok Pan Asian (2128 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee) serves good, reasonably priced Chinese and Thai food, but that wouldn’t be the primary reason to trek to Silvernail Plaza. Mr. Wok is one of the few Wisconsin restaurants to feature Malaysi... more

Oct 7, 2014 10:17 PM Dining Preview 1 Comments

Tha-namite, the sushi and Thai bistro, has opened recently in the Milwaukee Public Market. more

Sep 30, 2014 1:45 PM Dining Preview

Named after one of the world’s longest rivers and one Southeast Asia’s busiest waterways, Mekong Café represents the distinctive, traditional cuisines of Vietnam, Laos and Thailand on one menu. Mekong Café has been serving Thai marinated cr... more

Dec 30, 2013 12:08 AM Dining Preview

Perhaps the area around the intersection of Brady and Farwell should be called Little Bangkok as there are so many Thai restaurants in the neighborhood. EE-Sane, Jow Nai Fouquet, Mai Thai and Thai-Namite have been more

May 1, 2013 5:17 PM Dining Preview

What to order? With more than 200 items to choose from, many of which come in meat or vegetarian options, the menu at Singha is a bit like a Thai version of War and Peace. That diversity has helped Singha Thai, which opened in 1989... more

Jun 21, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

%uFFFDYou might not guess it based on the sparse setting, but EE-Sane offers some of the best Southeast Asian food in Milwaukee. The small restaurant, which specializes in items from Thailand and Laos, i,Dining Out more

Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

Springtimeis in the air—at least when the sleet, snow and finally stop—and springrolls are a specialty at Mai Thai, a Thai restaurant that opened lastyear at 1230 E. Brady St. There spring,Dining Out more

Mar 25, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

When traveling in Southeast Asia a few years ago, I encountered a copy of the Bangkok Pos Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors ,Dining Out more

Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

