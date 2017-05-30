Thai Food
Fox Point's Peking Chef is Worth the Drive
A review of Peking Chef, the Milwaukee area’s only restaurant regularly serving Indonesian food. more
May 30, 2017 2:37 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out 2 Comments
Laotian Fare at Vientiane Noodle Shop
Serving traditional Laotian and Thai fare, the bustling Silver City restaurant, Vientiane Noodle Shop, offers food that is generously portioned and affordably priced. more
Mar 28, 2017 1:18 PM Emily Patti Short Order
What's Cooking at Thai Kitchen
Oakland Avenue’s Thai Kitchen (2851 N. Oakland Ave.) is a quiet, homey restaurant with a dozen tables. The food is plentiful, inexpensive and authentic. Service is quick and friendly. more
Mar 21, 2017 3:41 PM John Schneider Short Order
Where Thai and Sushi Come Together
Rice N Roll Bistro, the newest in the row of ethnic restaurants on Farwell Avenue, is a great addition to the East Side. The Asian fusion of sushi and Thai is a great combination with many choices. more
Jan 5, 2016 9:25 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Thai Favorites at Elephant Café
The Elephant Café, a sister restaurant to EE-Sane, has an extensive menu using fresh and traditional Thai ingredients and many dishes with ginger and Thai basil. more
Mar 11, 2015 12:26 AM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Rice N' Roll Bistro Opening Soon
A casual Thai and Japanese fusion restaurant called Rice N' Roll Bistrowill be opening in early 2015 at 1953 N. Farwell in the former House of CornedBeef spot. Owners and chefs Tony Karaneekit and J.J. Lertsinsongserm, both fromThailand, have p.. more
Jan 8, 2015 3:31 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Mr. Wok’s Malaysian Menu
Mr. Wok Pan Asian (2128 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee) serves good, reasonably priced Chinese and Thai food, but that wouldn’t be the primary reason to trek to Silvernail Plaza. Mr. Wok is one of the few Wisconsin restaurants to feature Malaysi... more
Oct 7, 2014 10:17 PM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview 1 Comments
Thai-namite at the Public Market
Tha-namite, the sushi and Thai bistro, has opened recently in the Milwaukee Public Market. more
Sep 30, 2014 1:45 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Preview
Mekong Café Offers A Taste Of Vietnam, Laos And Thailand
Named after one of the world’s longest rivers and one Southeast Asia’s busiest waterways, Mekong Café represents the distinctive, traditional cuisines of Vietnam, Laos and Thailand on one menu. Mekong Café has been serving Thai marinated cr... more
Dec 30, 2013 12:08 AM Emily Patti Dining Preview
New in Milwaukee’s Little Bangkok
Perhaps the area around the intersection of Brady and Farwell should be called Little Bangkok as there are so many Thai restaurants in the neighborhood. EE-Sane, Jow Nai Fouquet, Mai Thai and Thai-Namite have been more
May 1, 2013 5:17 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Explore the Menu at Singha Thai
What to order? With more than 200 items to choose from, many of which come in meat or vegetarian options, the menu at Singha is a bit like a Thai version of War and Peace. That diversity has helped Singha Thai, which opened in 1989... more
Jun 21, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Scarcity And Demand
Bathed in the shadows of relative obscurity, local shows can be successful in a variety of different ways. There are quite a few different signs of success in local theatre. Nothing quite says it like a sold-out show.An entire run of a show bei.. more
Oct 19, 2010 12:34 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Verge Music Festival
The Verge Music Festival saves its biggest headliner for its second night: Weezer, the iconic ’90s power-pop band that emerged from a late-’90s hiatus for an impressive run of hit singles from albums that sometimes disappointed longtime more
Jun 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
EE-Sane’s Taste of Thailand, Laos
%uFFFDYou might not guess it based on the sparse setting, but EE-Sane offers some of the best Southeast Asian food in Milwaukee. The small restaurant, which specializes in items from Thailand and Laos, i,Dining Out more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Short Orders (Mai Thai)
Springtimeis in the air—at least when the sleet, snow and finally stop—and springrolls are a specialty at Mai Thai, a Thai restaurant that opened lastyear at 1230 E. Brady St. There spring,Dining Out more
Mar 25, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Short Orders
When traveling in Southeast Asia a few years ago, I encountered a copy of the Bangkok Pos Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors ,Dining Out more
Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview