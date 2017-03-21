RSS

Thai Kitchen

Oakland Avenue’s Thai Kitchen (2851 N. Oakland Ave.) is a quiet, homey restaurant with a dozen tables. The food is plentiful, inexpensive and authentic. Service is quick and friendly. more

Mar 21, 2017 3:41 PM Short Order

Waukesha’sOutskirts Theatre Company opens the first show of its inaugural seasonthis month as it presents Bert V. Royals’ Dog Sees God: Confessions of aTeenage Blockhead. It’s an interesting choice for an opening show—acoming of age story with.. more

Aug 8, 2014 8:45 AM Theater

EE Sane 1806 N. Farwell Ave. 224-8284 City Lights ,Best Of The City - Dining more

Apr 10, 2008 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2008

