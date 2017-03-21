RSS
Thai Kitchen
Oakland Avenue’s Thai Kitchen (2851 N. Oakland Ave.) is a quiet, homey restaurant with a dozen tables. The food is plentiful, inexpensive and authentic. Service is quick and friendly. more
Mar 21, 2017
Waukesha’sOutskirts Theatre Company opens the first show of its inaugural seasonthis month as it presents Bert V. Royals’ Dog Sees God: Confessions of aTeenage Blockhead. It’s an interesting choice for an opening show—acoming of age story with.. more
Aug 8, 2014
EE Sane 1806 N. Farwell Ave. 224-8284 City Lights ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 10, 2008
