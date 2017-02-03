Thai Lotus
Silver City Restaurants Team Up for “Phobruary
Pho is the perfect meal for a cold, Milwaukee winterevening. The rice noodles, mixed with fresh herbs, garnishes and thinly slicedbeef, chicken or whatever protein source you prefer, all sitting in a warm broth,can brighten up even the bleak.. more
Feb 3, 2017 8:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Dog Sees God in Waukesha
Waukesha’sOutskirts Theatre Company opens the first show of its inaugural seasonthis month as it presents Bert V. Royals’ Dog Sees God: Confessions of aTeenage Blockhead. It’s an interesting choice for an opening show—acoming of age story with.. more
Aug 8, 2014 8:45 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
American Rose—A Nation Laid Bare: The Life and Times of Gypsy Rose Lee (Random House), by Karen Abbott
Gypsy Rose Lee (1911-1970) was America’s most infamous woman—a shrewd, intelligent, sexually provocative Madonna of her day. It’s hard to come to grips with exactly why that was the case in Karen Abbott’s biography, a well-written more
Jan 3, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books