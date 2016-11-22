RSS

Thai-Namite

From fine dining Spanish in a new hotel to a public food court in a building housing student apartments, new dining options catering to every taste opened this month. Plus, a soul food spot serves meals family style and a Thai staple adds a... more

Nov 22, 2016 2:35 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

Thinkstock

The crowds were large for the weekend series between theBrewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates, the parking lots were packed full of tailgaters and fans seemed to be enjoying the atmosphere and the energy that is Miller Park. If you have been to any.. more

Apr 14, 2015 6:25 PM Milwaukee Brewers 1 Comments

Tha-namite, the sushi and Thai bistro, has opened recently in the Milwaukee Public Market. more

Sep 30, 2014 1:45 PM Dining Preview

Mar 17, 2014 5:37 PM Around MKE

Perhaps the area around the intersection of Brady and Farwell should be called Little Bangkok as there are so many Thai restaurants in the neighborhood. EE-Sane, Jow Nai Fouquet, Mai Thai and Thai-Namite have been more

May 1, 2013 5:17 PM Dining Preview

Garden Smiles: After a rare rainstorm, Lynden Sculpture Garden was blessed by the weather gods for its inaugural Harry & Peg Bradley's Backyard Barbecue. Braise, recently named by Bon Appetit as one of the country's top 50 new restaurants..... more

Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

The fusion trend for Asian cuisine is going strong in Milwaukee. Fortune Chinese Restaurant and Lucky Liu’s both have a sushi bar while Kyoto, a Japanese restaurant, serves some Chinese dishes. Continuing this trend is the new Thai-namite, ... more

Jul 8, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

